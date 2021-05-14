TODAY |

Mice-killing chemical secured to help combat NSW's 'mouse plague'

Source:  AAP

New South Wales has acquired what the government calls "one of the world's strongest mice-killing chemicals" to combat the rodents which are causing catastrophic damage in regional areas.

Farmers and people in regional towns have been struggling since last year with a mouse plague that has ruined crops, damaged tonnes of stored hay and grain, infiltrated homes and tank water and caused millions of dollars of damage.

The NSW government said today it had secured 5000 litres of the anti-coagulant bromadiolone — enough to treat about 95 tonnes of grain — and would provide it free of charge once federal authorities had approved its use.

"By securing a local supply of the chemical we ensure the NSW government is ready to roll - no waiting for overseas shipments, no immediate supply issues," Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall said.

"Experts will treat growers' grain with bromadiolone completely free of charge to build a mice-free fortress to protect paddocks.

"When used in conjunction with in-field zinc phosphide baiting, farmers will have a multi-layered defence against the rodents."

Farmers will be notified about where to bring their grain for treatment once the locations of sites were confirmed.

The poison still has to be approved for use by the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority to bail corp perimeters.

