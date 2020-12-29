TODAY |

Miami Coroner reviewing doctor's death two weeks after getting Covid-19 vaccine

Source:  Associated Press

The medical examiner's office in Miami is looking into the death of a doctor who died about two weeks after getting Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, officials said today.

A worker holds a bottle of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Source: Associated Press

In a statement, Pfizer said it was aware of the death, but that it didn't think there was any direct connection to the vaccine.

The death of Dr Gregory Michael is being investigated along with the Florida Department of Health and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Samples from an autopsy conducted on Thursday have been sent to the CDC, said Darren Caprara, director of operations for the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner Department.

"The cause of death is pending the completion of studies" by the medical examiner and the CDC, Caprara said in an email today.

Pfizer said the doctor died 16 days after receiving a vaccine shot. The company said it was a "highly unusual" and severe case of a condition that can prevent blood from clotting and cause internal bleeding.

"To date, millions of people have been vaccinated and we are closely monitoring all adverse events in individuals receiving our vaccine," the statement said.

read more
Pfizer study suggests vaccine works against new highly contagious coronavirus variant

Michael, 56, died on Monday. He was an obstetrician with a private practice at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach. His wife didn't respond to a request for an interview today.

The CDC said in a statement that it planned to evaluate the case "and provide timely updates on what is known and any necessary actions".

The CDC and the Food and Drug Administration track potential side effects through a national electronic database, with reports typically coming from health care professionals and vaccine manufacturers.

It is usually not possible to determine whether a problem was actually triggered by a vaccine simply from information submitted to the database, the FDA notes on its website.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wants equitable access to the vaccine. Source: Associated Press

Side effects reported to regulators can be related to existing medical conditions, prescription medications or other health factors.

World
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:32
Police name man stabbed to death at Northland pub
2
'You’re just bloody totally shocked' — Travellers incorrectly told by Air NZ their flight to Brisbane was quarantine-free
3
Spate of shark sightings near Waihi Beach where fatal attack took place
4
Prepare for Level 4 lockdown if new Covid-19 strain escapes into community, expert warns
5
Miami Coroner reviewing doctor's death two weeks after getting Covid-19 vaccine
MORE FROM
World
MORE

'You’re just bloody totally shocked' — Travellers incorrectly told by Air NZ their flight to Brisbane was quarantine-free
00:32

Bushfire burning out of control north of Perth

Brisbane shoppers strip shelves of essentials as lockdown announcement prompts panic-buying
00:34

Aircraft giant Boeing agrees to pay $3.4b in criminal damages after 737 Max plane crashes