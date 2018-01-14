 

Was MH370 hijacked? Four years after airliner disappears, independent report finds 'intervention by a third party cannot be excluded'

Associated Press
An independent investigation report released today more than four years after Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 disappeared highlighted shortcomings in the Government response that exacerbated the mystery.

The report reiterated Malaysia's assertion the plane was deliberately diverted and flown for over seven hours after severing communications. 

It said the cause of the disappearance still cannot be determined and the "possibility of intervention by a third party cannot be excluded".

The plane carrying 239 people from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing vanished March 8, 2014, and is presumed to have crashed in the far southern Indian Ocean.

Family members of those onboard the plane said they were frustrated as there were many gaps in the investigations and questions left unanswered.

Scattered pieces of debris that washed ashore on African beaches and Indian Ocean islands indicated a distant remote stretch of the ocean where the plane likely crashed. 

But a government search by Australia, Malaysia and China failed to pinpoint a location. And a second, private search by US company Ocean Infinity that finished earlier this year also found no sign of the wreckage.

Officials said today's report is still not a final report, since the plane hasn't been found. 

Malaysia's Government has said it is open to resume searching if credible evidence of the plane's location emerges.

Sarah Nor, centre, the mother of Norliakmar Hamid, a passenger on the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, cries after she listened to an investigation report on missing Flight 370, in Putrajaya, Monday, July 30, 2018. Source: Associated Press
Associated Press
Polling stations in Zimbabwe closed today after the country's first election without former leader Robert Mugabe on the ballot, and election officers prepared to start counting.

Zimbabwe's electoral commission has said it will announce final results within five days.

Earlier, the main opposition leader in this southern African nation said reports of voting delays were a "deliberate attempt" to undermine his supporters. The allegations by Nelson Chamisa, leader of the Movement for Democratic Change party, intensified concerns about management of the election and the prospect of a dispute over its outcome.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a former deputy president, has promised a credible vote that he hopes will bring international legitimacy and investment. A seriously flawed process could signal more stagnation. Mugabe, 94, ruled Zimbabwe from independence in 1980 until his resignation in November, and many people are anxious for change.

Chamisa is concerned about delays at polling stations in urban areas, where support for the opposition has traditionally been strong while the ruling ZANU-PF party has dominated many rural areas in past elections marred by violence and irregularities.

"There seems to be a deliberate attempt to suppress and frustrate" urban voters through "unnecessary delays", Chamisa said on Twitter. He acknowledged that there was a "good turnout".

After the closure of one polling station, the presiding officer asked party polling agents to inspect voting booths to ensure there were no ballot papers. Then the polling agents inspected the ballot boxes, noting serial numbers on the locks.

An elderly woman is assisted to cast her vote at a polling station in Harare, Zimbabwe, Monday, July, 30, 2018. Zimbabwe votes in an election that could, if deemed credible, tilt the country toward recovery after years of economic collapse and repression under former leader Robert Mugabe. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Zimbabwe voter Source: Associated Press

Twelve hours earlier, long lines had formed outside many polling stations in Harare, the capital, and elsewhere. Anyone in line as of the 7pm closing time could still vote, though opposition parties were concerned that their supporters could drift away if forced to wait for hours, in the open and without food or drink.

Some observers welcome Zimbabwe's freer political environment but cite worries about bias in state media, a lack of transparency in ballot printing and reports of intimidation by pro-government traditional leaders who are supposed to stay neutral.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, accused of engineering flawed election wins for Mugabe in the past, has said this vote will be free and fair.

The two main contenders are 75-year-old Mnangagwa, who took over after Mugabe stepped down under military and ruling party pressure last year, and 40-year-old Chamisa, a lawyer and pastor who became head of the main opposition party a few months ago after the death of its leader, Morgan Tsvangirai.

Despite Mugabe's troubled legacy, dozens of cheering Zimbabweans gathered outside the polling station in the capital where he voted.

Struggling to walk, Mugabe raised his fist to acknowledge them. He made his way into the polling center and had his finger inked, and was assisted by his wife into the booth.

"We need change because we have suffered a lot here," said 65-year-old Mable Mafaro while voting in Harare. "We have suffered a lot. That's all."

Zimbabweans line up to vote at the Fitchela primary school in Kwekwe, Zimbabwe, Monday, July 30, 2018. The vote will be a first for the southern African nation following a military takeover and the ousting of former longterm leader Robert Mugabe. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
Zimbabwe election Source: Associated Press
Associated Press
US President Donald Trump says he would have "no problem" with a potential government shutdown, saying at a news conference that "it's time we have border security."

Trump issued his second shutdown threat during a joint news conference with Italy's leader on Monday (this morning NZT).

The president tweeted over the weekend that he would be willing to shut down the federal government if Democrats don't support a US$25b plan to boost border security and fund his signature border wall.

Mr Trump said "I'll always leave room for negotiation," but that "I would certainly be willing to close it down to get it done".

The potential shutdown is creating anxieties among Republicans who are hoping to maintain control of Congress in the fall midterm elections.

The US President railed against illegal immigration in the US, calling the situation a “disaster”. Source: Reuters
