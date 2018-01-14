Was MH370 hijacked? Four years after airliner disappears, independent report finds 'intervention by a third party cannot be excluded'

Polling stations in Zimbabwe closed today after the country's first election without former leader Robert Mugabe on the ballot, and election officers prepared to start counting.

Zimbabwe's electoral commission has said it will announce final results within five days.

Earlier, the main opposition leader in this southern African nation said reports of voting delays were a "deliberate attempt" to undermine his supporters. The allegations by Nelson Chamisa, leader of the Movement for Democratic Change party, intensified concerns about management of the election and the prospect of a dispute over its outcome.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a former deputy president, has promised a credible vote that he hopes will bring international legitimacy and investment. A seriously flawed process could signal more stagnation. Mugabe, 94, ruled Zimbabwe from independence in 1980 until his resignation in November, and many people are anxious for change.

Chamisa is concerned about delays at polling stations in urban areas, where support for the opposition has traditionally been strong while the ruling ZANU-PF party has dominated many rural areas in past elections marred by violence and irregularities.

"There seems to be a deliberate attempt to suppress and frustrate" urban voters through "unnecessary delays", Chamisa said on Twitter. He acknowledged that there was a "good turnout".

After the closure of one polling station, the presiding officer asked party polling agents to inspect voting booths to ensure there were no ballot papers. Then the polling agents inspected the ballot boxes, noting serial numbers on the locks.

Zimbabwe voter Source: Associated Press

Twelve hours earlier, long lines had formed outside many polling stations in Harare, the capital, and elsewhere. Anyone in line as of the 7pm closing time could still vote, though opposition parties were concerned that their supporters could drift away if forced to wait for hours, in the open and without food or drink.

Some observers welcome Zimbabwe's freer political environment but cite worries about bias in state media, a lack of transparency in ballot printing and reports of intimidation by pro-government traditional leaders who are supposed to stay neutral.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, accused of engineering flawed election wins for Mugabe in the past, has said this vote will be free and fair.

The two main contenders are 75-year-old Mnangagwa, who took over after Mugabe stepped down under military and ruling party pressure last year, and 40-year-old Chamisa, a lawyer and pastor who became head of the main opposition party a few months ago after the death of its leader, Morgan Tsvangirai.

Despite Mugabe's troubled legacy, dozens of cheering Zimbabweans gathered outside the polling station in the capital where he voted.

Struggling to walk, Mugabe raised his fist to acknowledge them. He made his way into the polling center and had his finger inked, and was assisted by his wife into the booth.