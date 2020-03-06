MFAT confirms a fourth New Zealander on board Grand Princess cruise ship

A fourth New Zealander has been confirmed as being on board the quarantined Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of San Francisco.

The Ministry of Trade and Foreign Affairs told 1 NEWS this afternoon that in addition to the three New Zealand crew which the liner confirmed yesterday were aboard the ship, another New Zealander has been identified.

The Grand Princess has been stationed off the California coast since Friday after a traveller from its previous voyage died of coronavirus and at least three others became infected.

Of the 3533 guests and crew on board, 21 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

The 21 includes two guests and 19 crew, a statement from Princess Cruise Lines said.

It was not clear if the New Zealand residents have been tested or not.