TODAY |

MFAT confirms a fourth New Zealander on board Grand Princess cruise ship

Source:  1 NEWS

A fourth New Zealander has been confirmed as being on board the quarantined Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of San Francisco.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Meanwhile the UK has recorded its first Covid-19 fatality and the death toll has increased in Italy. Source: 1 NEWS

The Ministry of Trade and Foreign Affairs told 1 NEWS this afternoon that in addition to the three New Zealand crew which the liner confirmed yesterday were aboard the ship, another New Zealander has been identified.

The Grand Princess has been stationed off the California coast since Friday after a traveller from its previous voyage died of coronavirus and at least three others became infected.

Of the 3533 guests and crew on board, 21 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

The 21 includes two guests and 19 crew, a statement from Princess Cruise Lines said.

It was not clear if the New Zealand residents have been tested or not.

So far, testing of 45 guests and crew have been completed.

World
Travel
Health
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:10
Women charged after Sydney supermarket toilet paper fight
2
Italy will quarantine more than 10 million people in attempt to contain coronavirus
3
Crusaders lose David Havili indefinitely as star fullback has emergency surgery
4
Humans Rights Commissioner concerned as Australia looks to expand New Zealand deportation policy even further
5
Cast announced for Black Hands, TVNZ drama on 1994 Bain family murders
MORE FROM
World
MORE
07:56

Quick thinking needed as coronavirus keeps spreading around the world, ANZ chief economist warns

Elderly Australian man dies after contracting coronavirus in aged care home, bringing country's death toll to three
09:59

Spread of coronavirus into the community 'isn't inevitable', more sporadic cases likely - Health Minister
00:43

Facebook bans adverts for medical face masks during coronavirus concerns