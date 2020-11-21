TODAY |

Mexico tops 100,000 Covid-19 deaths, becoming fourth country to do so

Source:  Associated Press

Mexico passed the 100,000 mark in confirmed Covid-19 deaths, becoming only the fourth country to do so amid concerns about the lingering physical and psychological scars on survivors.

Child tested for Covid-19 in Mexico City. Source: Associated Press

José Luis Alomía Zegarra, Mexico's director of epidemiology, announced yesterday that Mexico had 100,104 confirmed Covid-19 deaths, behind only the United States, Brazil and India.

Mexico's number includes only test-confirmed deaths; the true toll is far higher. In late October, a government study of excess mortality found that a total of about 140,000 deaths this year were probably attributable to the new coronavirus, a number that has only grown since then.

The milestone came less than a week after Mexico topped 1 million registered coronavirus infections, though officials agree that number is also probably much higher because of low levels of testing.

Coverage of the back-to-back milestones has raised the hackles of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who suggested today that criticism of the country's pandemic polices are political attacks and compared critics to "vultures".

With little testing being done — Mexico tests only people with severe symptoms and has performed only around 2.5 million tests in a country of 130 million — and a general fear of hospitals, many in Mexico have turned to home remedies and relatives' care. 

