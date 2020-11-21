Mexico tops 100,000 Covid-19 deaths, becoming fourth country to do so

Mexico passed the 100,000 mark in confirmed Covid-19 deaths, becoming only the fourth country to do so amid concerns about the lingering physical and psychological scars on survivors.

Child tested for Covid-19 in Mexico City. Source: Associated Press

José Luis Alomía Zegarra, Mexico's director of epidemiology, announced yesterday that Mexico had 100,104 confirmed Covid-19 deaths, behind only the United States, Brazil and India.

Mexico's number includes only test-confirmed deaths; the true toll is far higher. In late October, a government study of excess mortality found that a total of about 140,000 deaths this year were probably attributable to the new coronavirus, a number that has only grown since then.

The milestone came less than a week after Mexico topped 1 million registered coronavirus infections, though officials agree that number is also probably much higher because of low levels of testing.

Coverage of the back-to-back milestones has raised the hackles of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who suggested today that criticism of the country's pandemic polices are political attacks and compared critics to "vultures".