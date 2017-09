Mexico shaken by another strong earthquake overnight after last week's devastating 7.1 quake

Residents of Mexico City left their homes and offices and gathered in the streets Saturday morning after another strong earthquake shook the country on Saturday.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the new earthquake to strike Mexico had a magnitude of 6.1 and was centred in the southern state of Oaxaca.

It initially calculated the magnitude as 6.2.

The director of Mexico's disaster agency says it's an aftershock of the 8.1 quake that hit on Sept. 7 off the country's southern coast.

The new quake also swayed buildings in Mexico City, which is trying to recover from a magnitude 7.1 temblor that struck on Thursday, killing at least 295 people.