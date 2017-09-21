Mexico rescue workers fight to reach trapped schoolchildren

A delicate effort to reach a young girl buried in the ruins of her school stretched into a new day on Thursday (overnight NZT), a vigil broadcast across the nation as rescue workers struggled to pick away unstable debris and reach her.

The sight of her wiggling fingers early Wednesday became a symbol for the hope that drove thousands of professionals and volunteers to work frantically at dozens of wrecked buildings across the capital and nearby states looking for survivors of the magnitude 7.1 quake that killed at least 245 people in central Mexico and injured over 2,000.

Mexico's navy announced early Thursday (yesterday NZT) it had recovered the body of a school worker from the Enrique Rebsamen school, but still had not been able to rescue the trapped child.

Rescuers removed dirt and debris bucketful by bucketful and passed a scanner over the rubble of the school every hour or so to search for heat signatures that could indicate trapped survivors.

Shortly before dawn the pile of debris shuddered ominously, prompting those working atop it to evacuate.

"We are just metres away from getting to the children, but we can't access it until it is shored up," said Vladimir Navarro, a university employee who was exhausted after working all night.

"With the shaking there has been, it is very unstable and taking any decision is dangerous."

Mexico City Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera said the number of confirmed dead in the capital had risen from 100 to 115, bringing the overall toll from the quake to 245.

He also said two women and a man had been pulled alive from a collapsed office building in the city's centre Wednesday night, almost 36 hours after the quake.