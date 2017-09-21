 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Vote 17

Vote Compass

World


Mexico rescue workers fight to reach trapped schoolchildren

share

Source:

Associated Press

A delicate effort to reach a young girl buried in the ruins of her school stretched into a new day on Thursday (overnight NZT), a vigil broadcast across the nation as rescue workers struggled to pick away unstable debris and reach her.

At least 239 bodies have been recovered from the rubble in Mexico City alone.
Source: Associated Press

The sight of her wiggling fingers early Wednesday became a symbol for the hope that drove thousands of professionals and volunteers to work frantically at dozens of wrecked buildings across the capital and nearby states looking for survivors of the magnitude 7.1 quake that killed at least 245 people in central Mexico and injured over 2,000.

Mexico's navy announced early Thursday (yesterday NZT) it had recovered the body of a school worker from the Enrique Rebsamen school, but still had not been able to rescue the trapped child.

Rescuers removed dirt and debris bucketful by bucketful and passed a scanner over the rubble of the school every hour or so to search for heat signatures that could indicate trapped survivors.

Shortly before dawn the pile of debris shuddered ominously, prompting those working atop it to evacuate.

"We are just metres away from getting to the children, but we can't access it until it is shored up," said Vladimir Navarro, a university employee who was exhausted after working all night.

"With the shaking there has been, it is very unstable and taking any decision is dangerous."

Around 40 buildings collapsed in Mexico City alone during the deadly September 20 shake.
Source: BBC

Mexico City Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera said the number of confirmed dead in the capital had risen from 100 to 115, bringing the overall toll from the quake to 245.

He also said two women and a man had been pulled alive from a collapsed office building in the city's centre Wednesday night, almost 36 hours after the quake.


Related

02:12
At least 239 bodies have been recovered from the rubble in Mexico City alone.

Mexico earthquake: Rescuers working well into second night to save survivors
00:20
Rescuers are trying to reach a young girl, trapped, but still alive in the rubble.

Dramatic rescue attempt unfolding at collapsed school in Mexico City
00:33
A day after the school building collapsed killing at least 20 people, a man has been found inside the rubble.

Mexico quake: Rescue workers emerge with man from rubble of collapsed school building
00:30
Rescue workers continue to search in the debris to save people believed to be trapped in the school.

Rescue teams dig through collapsed buildings as Mexico earthquake death toll rises

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Emergency services at Parliament.

Man dies after incident outside Parliament

00:49
2
The prize is the third largest Powerball jackpot in New Zealand history.

Watch: Lotto win of $30 million claimed by team of 10 women - 'We're all going to help our families'

00:57
3
Parker said the British fighter took a big gulp when they faced off at today's press conference.

Watch: 'You can see fear in his eyes' - Joseph Parker full of confidence after drawn out staredown with Hughie Fury

00:21
4
The Auckland midfielder was at his barnstorming best in the 34-26 loss.

Discarded All Blacks centre George Moala grabs rampaging double as Auckland slip against Otago

01:55
5
The makers of app Drop It have had their product snapped up by the NBA's Phoenix Suns.

Tauranga tech business strikes million-dollar deal in lucrative US sports market

04:40
Parker caught up with Emma Keeling after a turbulent week of preparation and press conferences for Sunday’s bout.

Video: Joseph Parker talks strategy, staredowns and scoring a KO ahead of WBO title defence against Hughie Fury

Parker chatted with Emma Keeling after a turbulent week of prep and conferences for Sunday's bout.

00:49
The prize is the third largest Powerball jackpot in New Zealand history.

Watch: Lotto win of $30 million claimed by team of 10 women - 'We're all going to help our families'

Tina purchased the ticket on behalf of her syndicate and was the first to learn of their win.

00:24
Two men in the small town of Bulls gave the National Party leader a warm welcome.

Watch: Too young to vote 17-year-old gives rousing haka to Bill English in Bulls

"I couldn't give you my vote so I decided to give you something else."

02:01
The National leader says: "Sometimes things don't go as they should".

Final leaders' debate between English and Ardern pulls in over one million viewers

The debate was must watch viewing for over 40% of New Zealand's TV audience last night.

02:34
English and Ardern were put on the spot over potential coalition partners. Mr English didn't mince his words.

Watch: 'I'm suggesting to voters they cut out the middle man' – English issues blunt message on Peters

English and Ardern were put on the spot over potential coalition partners. Mr English didn't mince his words.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 