Mexico quake: Rescue workers emerge with man from rubble of collapsed school building

Emergency workers in Mexico City continue to rescue those trapped inside collapsed buildings following yesterday's 7.1 earthquake.

Earlier today two children were pulled from the debris of the school which collapsed during the quake.

Rescue workers sometimes call for silence as they look for survivors at the Enrique Rebsamen school in southern Mexico City.

Yesterday's 7.1 quake struck on the 32nd anniversary of the 1985 earthquake that killed more than 5,000 people.

Just hours before it hit, people around Mexico had held earthquake drills to mark the date.

The federal Education Department reported that 25 bodies had been recovered from the school's wreckage, all but four of them children.

It was not clear whether those deaths were included in the latest overall death toll of 223 reported by the federal civil defence agency.