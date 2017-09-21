 

Mexico quake: Rescue workers emerge with man from rubble of collapsed school building

Emergency workers in Mexico City continue to rescue those trapped inside collapsed buildings following yesterday's 7.1 earthquake.

A day after the school building collapsed killing at least 20 people, a man has been found inside the rubble.
Earlier today two children were pulled from the debris of the school which collapsed during the quake.

Plucked from the rubble – children rescued from collapsed school in Mexico after monster quake
Rescue workers sometimes call for silence as they look for survivors at the Enrique Rebsamen school in southern Mexico City.

Yesterday's 7.1 quake struck on the 32nd anniversary of the 1985 earthquake that killed more than 5,000 people.

Video: School collapses in Mexico City after huge quake, hundreds of children missing
Just hours before it hit, people around Mexico had held earthquake drills to mark the date.

The federal Education Department reported that 25 bodies had been recovered from the school's wreckage, all but four of them children.

Rescue workers continue to search in the debris to save people believed to be trapped in the school.
It was not clear whether those deaths were included in the latest overall death toll of 223 reported by the federal civil defence agency.

Pena Nieto had earlier reported 22 bodies found and said 30 children and eight adults were reported missing.

