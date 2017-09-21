 

Mexico quake: Dramatic rescue attempt of trapped girl unfolding at collapsed school

Rescuers are busy trying to rescue a young girl from the rubble of a Mexico City school following a powerful earthquake that killed at least 223 people yesterday.

The ongoing rescue at the Enrique Rebsamen school, where 25 people including 21 children perished, has become emblematic of Mexicans' rush to save survivors before time runs out.

Rescuers are trying to reach a young girl, trapped, but still alive in the rubble.
Helmeted workers spotted the girl buried in the debris earlier and shouted to her to move her hand if she could hear.

Plucked from the rubble – children rescued from collapsed school in Mexico after monster quake
She did, and a rescue dog was sent inside to confirm she was alive.

Hours later the crews were still labouring to free her, as images of the rescue effort were broadcast on TV screens nationwide.

More footage is emerging of the buildings collapsing in Mexico City following yesterday's massive 7.1 quake.
Workers in neon vests and helmets used ropes, pry-bars and other tools, frequently calling on the anxious parents and others gathered around to be silent while they listened for any other voices from beneath the school.

news

Watch: 'I'm suggesting to voters they cut out the middle man' – English issues blunt message on Peters

'These pollsters get it wrong' - Winston Peters says NZ First has more support than indicated

