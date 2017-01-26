Mexico president cancels Washington visit over Trump's wall tweet

The President of Mexico has confirmed he has cancelled his trip to Washington after President Trump tweeting an ultimatum over who should pay for it - saying Mexico should, or to cancel the trip.

The meeting was planned for January 31 meeting with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.

Mr Trump tweeted yesterday that "If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting" in Washington DC.

Mr Trump said yesterday he would start building a US-Mexico border wall and vowed to make Mexico pay for it. Mexico opposes the wall and has repeatedly said it won't pay for it.

Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto. Source: Associated Press

Former foreign relations secretary Jorge Castaneda told local media "Pena Nieto has no other choice but to say 'I'm not going.'"

Mr Trump's unusual, voluble and unpredictable style appeared to catch Mexico's normally quiet and cautious diplomacy off guard.

Finance Secretary Jose Antonio Meade told Grupo Formula radio that "I think that, in general, diplomacy is not conducted via Twitter."