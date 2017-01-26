 

Mexico president cancels Washington visit over Trump's wall tweet

The President of Mexico has confirmed he has cancelled his trip to Washington after President Trump tweeting an ultimatum over who should pay for it - saying Mexico should, or to cancel the trip.

The meeting was planned for January 31 meeting with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.

Border security was the defining issue of Trump's campaign and the Mexico wall his most high profile promise.
Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Trump tweeted yesterday that "If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting" in Washington DC.

Mr Trump said yesterday he would start building a US-Mexico border wall and vowed to make Mexico pay for it. Mexico opposes the wall and has repeatedly said it won't pay for it.

Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto speaks during a press conference at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017. Pena Nieto said Monday that Mexico's attitude towards the Donald Trump administration should not be aggressive or biased, but one of dialogue. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto.

Source: Associated Press

Former foreign relations secretary Jorge Castaneda told local media "Pena Nieto has no other choice but to say 'I'm not going.'"

Mr Trump's unusual, voluble and unpredictable style appeared to catch Mexico's normally quiet and cautious diplomacy off guard.

Finance Secretary Jose Antonio Meade told Grupo Formula radio that "I think that, in general, diplomacy is not conducted via Twitter."

"The foreign relations secretary is involved up there, having meetings up there, and we'll have to see what comes out of that, what report they send to the president and what conclusions they arrive at from all that," said Mr Meade.

Border security was the defining issue of Trump's campaign and the Mexico wall his most high profile promise.

