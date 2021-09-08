Mexico hit by 7.0 earthquake; no tsunami threat to NZ

A powerful earthquake struck near the Pacific coastal city of Acapulco, causing buildings to rock and sway in Mexico City nearly 321 kilometres away.

People gather outside on the sidewalk after a strong earthquake was felt, in the Roma neighborhood of Mexico City. Source: Associated Press

The US Geological Survey said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 7.0 and was centred 17 kilometres northeast of Acapulco.

New Zealand's National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) told 1News there is no tsunami risk for Aotearoa.

The mayor of Acapulco, Adela Román, said in statement to the television news outlet Milenio that “there is no really serious situation” so far and no reports of casualties.

“There are nervous breakdowns, people are worried because there have been aftershocks,” she said, adding that there are "many gas leaks in many places” as well as some landslides and fallen walls.

In Mexico City, the ground shook for nearly a minute in some parts of the capital, but was less evident in other parts.

Some people evacuated their buildings briefly, but most quickly went back inside on a rainy night.