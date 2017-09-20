 

Mexico earthquake: Death toll rises to nearly 150 as buildings collapse

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake stunned central Mexico, killing at least 139 people as buildings collapsed in plumes of dust.

Thousands fled into the streets in panic, and many stayed to help rescue those trapped.

Vision is emerging of people covered in dust as they try to escape the rubble of the building.
Scores of buildings collapsed into mounds of rubble or were severely damaged in in densely populated parts of Mexico City and nearby states.

Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera said 44 buildings collapsed in the capital alone.

Rescue workers are spotted on top of a building working to free anyone trapped underneath
Mexican media broadcast images of multiple downed buildings in densely populated parts of Mexico City and nearby Cuernavaca. 

A column of smoke rose from a structure in one central neighborhood in the capital. 

Dramatic video showed one mid-rise building collapsing into a cloud of dust amid cries from onlookers. It was not clear whether anyone was inside, but Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera reported that there were people trapped in some buildings.

People frantically try to help those trapped beneath the buildings.
People ran outside or took shelter in doorways as the ground beneath shook.
The quake caused buildings to sway sickeningly in Mexico City and sent panicked office workers streaming into the streets, but the full extent of the damage was not yet clear. 

A map indicating the severity of shaking near a magnitude-7 earthquake at 51km deep in Mexico on September 20, 2017

A map indicating the severity of shaking near a magnitude-7 earthquake at 51km deep in Mexico on September 20, 2017.

The U.S. Geological Survey calculated its magnitude at 7.1 and said it was centered near the Puebla state town of Raboso, about 123 kilometres southeast of Mexico City.

Puebla Gov. Tony Gali tweeted that there had been damaged buildings in the city of Cholula including collapsed church steeples.

In Mexico City, thousands of people fled office buildings and hugged to calm each other along the central Reforma Avenue as alarms blared, and traffic stopped around the Angel of Independence monument.

Earlier in the day workplaces across the city held readiness drills on the anniversary of the 1985 quake, a magnitude 8.1 shake, which killed thousands of people and devastated large parts of Mexico City.

In the Roma neighborhood, which was hit hard by the 1985 quake, piles of stucco and brick fallen from building facades littered the streets.

At least one large parking structure collapsed. Two men calmed a woman seated on a stool in the street, blood trickling form a small wound on her knee.

Pictures fell from office building walls, objects were shaken off of flat surfaces and computer monitors toppled over.

Local media broadcast video of whitecap waves churning the city's normally placid canals of Xochimilco as boats bobbed up and down.

Mexico City's international airport suspended operations and was checking facilities for any damage.

Much of Mexico City is built on former lakebed, and the soil is known to amplify the effects of earthquakes even hundreds of miles away.

The magnitude 8.1 quake that hit September 7 of Mexico's southern coast was also felt strongly in the capital.

