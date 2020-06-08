TODAY |

Mexican triplets test positive for Covid-19 on day of birth

Source:  Associated Press

Mexico's novel coronavirus cases mounted and added their youngest infections today, when triplets tested positive for the virus on the day they were born.

Source: 1 NEWS

Monica Rangel, the health secretary of the northern state of San Luis Potosi, said the triplets were born on May 8 to a mother who was also positive but asymptomatic.

Rangel said the triplets are not believed to be in danger. She said the case was being studied to see whether the triplets were infected before or after birth was being conducted, but said it appeared improbable they could have been infected outside the womb so quickly.

It is not the first time newborns have tested positive for the virus, but it is rare.

Nationwide, Mexico's confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 4577 to 185,122, and the confirmed death toll rose by 759 to 22,584.

Both numbers are considered significant undercounts due to Mexico's very low levels of testing. 

Officials said that levels of infections appear to have stabilised, and held out hopes, as they have many times before, that the numbers may start declining soon.

World
Coronavirus Pandemic
Central and South America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:02
Todd Muller questions PM on whether 'country can take her seriously' after recent Covid-19 testing bungles
2
'My beautiful boy' - Mother's touching tribute to Constable Matthew Hunt read out in Parliament
3
Police arrest all of Mongols MC gang's senior leaders, seize bomb, drugs and AK-47s in Bay of Plenty raids
4
Two new Covid-19 cases at quarantine facilities in New Zealand
5
NZNBL signs broadcast deal with US giant ESPN to air Kiwi competition to millions
MORE FROM
World
MORE

At least 15 dead in southern Mexico wind-farm feud killings
00:24

Tale of homeless man sneaking into managed isolation hotel may be 'urban myth' - Dr Bloomfield
01:40

Archaeologists discover major prehistoric monument buried near Stonehenge
02:19

Two new Covid-19 cases at quarantine facilities in New Zealand