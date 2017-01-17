 

Mexican town fears drug violence in wake of deadly music festival shooting

While authorities investigate what set off a deadly shooting at an electronic music festival event, residents said it came amid a growing and increasingly open drug scene in this resort town that has long been spared the violence of Mexico's cartel wars.

Eyewitness video shows the scenes of chaos inside the Blue Parrot nightclub.

Concerns that violence may be creeping into Playa del Carmen were voiced as people attended a vigil in front of the Blue Parrot nightclub, where five people died and 15 were wounded or injured in the chaos before dawn.

"This is a sign of what has been happening," said Lenin Amaro, a local business owner and politician.

"It has reached us," Amaro said of the country's drug violence. "We were living in what you could call a bubble."

Investigators were trying to determine the motive of the shooting, but Quintana Roo state Attorney General Miguel Angel Pech said the gunfire erupted when security tried to stop a man from entering the club with a gun. He ruled out any terrorist intent.

Three of those killed were part of the security detail at the 10-day BPM electronic music festival, Pech said. The gunman apparently fled.

Gov. Carlos Joaquin attributed the shooting to "the intolerance and conflict of interests between two people," referring to it as "a personal conflict" between two people who exchanged gunfire.

Investigators are still trying to piece together what led to the shooting and how many people were involved in the event that left five people dead,
Federal authorities have spoken of a strong presence of the Zeta cartels in the state for years, especially an hour to the north in Cancun.

In 2010, Zetas were blamed for the firebombing of a bar in Cancun that killed eight people.

Officials released a list of the dead, who included one Canadian, one American, two Mexicans and one Italian.

Fifteen people suffered injuries, including at least two Canadians and two Americans.

One man who was inside the club said he hid in a storeroom with four others until the shooting stopped.

He said he is a local resident and veteran of the club scene.

He said that the Zetas cartel controls all drug dealing in the resort and that in the big clubs it has multiple people selling drugs, usually out of the bathrooms.

He said drug dealing has become more open in recent years.

He said local officials tolerate drug dealers as long as they don't "mess up."

