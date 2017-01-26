Mexican President 'rejects' Donald Trump's plan to build wall

Mexico's president says he rejects the decision by US President Donald Trump to build a border wall and repeated that his country would not pay for it.

President Enrique Pena Nieto did not address reports that he was considering cancelling next week's visit to Washington following Mr Trump's order to begin construction of the wall between the two countries.

In a recorded address televised nationally, Pena Nieto said "I regret and reject the decision of the US to build the wall."

Earlier today, an official, who was not authoriz=sed to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, told The Associated Press the administration "is considering" scrapping the January 31 visit.