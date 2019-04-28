TODAY |

Mexican officials find 289 migrants in tractor-trailer rigs infected with measles, chickenpox

AP/1 News
Authorities in the northern Mexico border state of Tamaulipas say they have detained 289 Central American migrants, including some children with measles and other illnesses.

The Tamaulipas state government says the migrants were found crammed into the freight compartments of two tractor-trailer trucks.

Authorities had to punch a hole in one of the freight containers to free the migrants, who had been transported from the Gulf coast state of Tabasco toward the US border.

Some of the children were also found to have chickenpox.

The state said the migrants were given food, water and medical attention and turned over to immigration authorities.

US health officials say an additional 60 or more measles cases have been reported, increasing a 2019 tally that is already the highest in 25 years.

Officials said 764 cases have been reported as of late last week. It's the most in the US since 1994, when 963 were reported.

There are 99 cases confirmed in New Zealand, including 42 in Auckland - the number jumped up six cases in the past couple of days.

Other cases are in Christchurch, Bay of Plenty and Lakes District and one teenager was confirmed in Wellington.

Source: rnz.co.nz
