Mexican nightclub attack: 'The music continued playing as we were hiding, maybe the artists had no idea shots had been fired'

A US music journalist described hiding in fear amidst a shooting attack at an electronic music festival in Mexico's Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen.

The attack left five people dead, including two Canadians, an Italian and a Colombian, authorities said.

Valerie Lee, US Digital Editor of dance magazine Mixmag, said she heard "four to five very clear shots" and hid beneath a large metal table.

"All of a sudden we heard four to five very clear shots. Everyone kind of stopped to hear what was going on and quickly processed what had just happened and started running away from the main entrance and towards a back exit, out of the back stage area," Lee said.

"It all happened very quickly. Of course we were in a panic as we were under the table and hiding down below and I think that escalated as we all started exiting out and seeing other people that had also been in the back stage area.

"The back stage area is an open air section of the venue so we were able to hear the shots very clearly even though the music was extremly loud in the club.

"The music continued playing throughout those five minutes as we were panicking and hiding and I think that people probably deeper in the club, and maybe even the artists themselves, had no idea that the shots had been fired because the music was going on so loudly inside."



Meanwhile, the attorney general of Quintana Roo state said that several of the dead appeared to have been part of the security detail at the 10-day BPM electronic music festival.

Miguel Angel Pech said the shooting occurred about 2.30am local time at the Blue Parrot nightclub, one of the BPM Festival's venues in Playa del Carmen, just south of Cancun.

Pech said a lone gunman apparently entered the nightclub and began to exchange fire with another person inside. Festival security personnel tried to stop the shooting and came under fire.