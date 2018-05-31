TODAY |

Mexican authorities to investigate nightclubs offering 'home delivery' sex services during pandemic

Source:  Associated Press

A government body called today for authorities to investigate nightclubs that are advertising home delivery of table dances and other services amid the crackdown on large public gatherings and nonessential services during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sex worker (file picture). Source: istock.com

The National Human Rights Commission said the offerings violate both the health campaign and women’s rights.

“This is an attack not only on the right to public health, but also constitutes discrimination and possible human trafficking for sexual exploitation,” the commission said in a statement.

The National Citizen’s Observatory of Feminicide said this week that table dance take-out services are being offered by “men’s clubs” that have been linked to allegations of sexual trafficking of women. It said some of the clubs that were ordered closed March 26 to stem the spread of the coronavirus have taken to offering home delivery.

Women involved in such activities "are being exposed not just to being infected with COVID-19, but also to different forms of violence,” the group said in a statement.

Some of the clubs have been implicated in the sexual exploitation of underage girls.

The rights commission said the practice had been detected since April 3 in the central state of Tlaxcala, which has had a longstanding problem of sex trafficking. Pimps in some towns in Tlaxcala have forced women into prostitution by entering into sham marriages, isolating them and threatening to take their children away.

As of earlier today, Mexico has recorded 3181 coronavirus cases and 174 deaths.

World
Coronavirus Pandemic
Crime and Justice
Health
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:22
Waikato checkpoint sees 20 per cent of motorists turned around for non-essential travel
2
Nosy young kiwi misses 'social distancing' memo, wanders through ranger's home in broad daylight
3
All schools reopening straight after lockdown 'not going to happen' - Education Minister
4
Eight campervans sent home as NZ police set up checkpoints in lead up to Easter weekend
5
NZ can eliminate coronavirus if lockdown is extended, latest modelling shows
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Pink says coronavirus 'scariest thing' she's experienced
01:42

Long queues as Good Friday shutdown prompts another rush on supermarkets

Donald Trump to 'take a look' at pardoning Tiger King documentary star Joe Exotic

Nationwide lockdown causes number of ACC claims to drop