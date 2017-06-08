 

What will the #MeToo movement mean for Cosby's next trial?

Source:

Associated Press

Jurors couldn't agree the first time around whether to accept a woman's story that "America's Dad," Bill Cosby, allegedly sexually assaulted her over a decade ago.

Rebecca Wright gives Seven Sharp a glimpse of the intensity surrounding the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial.

Source: 1 NEWS

Now he faces a retrial in less than 90 days in a vastly different cultural climate, one in which powerful men from Hollywood to the US Senate are being toppled by allegations of sexual misconduct.

The jury in Cosby's case was deadlocked on charges he allegedly drugged and molested a woman in 2004, and the judge declared a mistrial in June.

That was before the revelations about movie producer Harvey Weinstein and the #MeToo movement burst into the public sphere.

The shift is clearly on Cosby's mind. He quipped to a reporter after shaking her hand Wednesday (local time) outside a Philadelphia restaurant: "Please don't put me on MeToo."

Legal experts say the seismic change in believing and supporting victims of sexual harassment and assault — and the near-immediate ramifications for so many famous men — could trickle into the Cosby retrial, slated to begin April 2.

"Given the split last time, the challenge is going to be in jury selection," said Los Angeles lawyer Mark Geragos, who is not involved in the Cosby case but whose clients have included Michael Jackson. "Almost all cases are won and lost in jury selection, this case in particular."

In Cosby's first trial, jury selection was moved to Pittsburgh over defence fears that widespread publicity could make it difficult to find unbiased jurors in the Philadelphia area. Cosby has a new legal team, and its strategy may be very different.

The star of "The Cosby Show" is charged with knocking out accuser Andrea Constand with pills and sexually assaulting her at his home near Philadelphia. He has said Constand, a former executive with Temple University's women's basketball program, consented to their sexual encounter.

"This is about whether you believe the victim or not, and the events of the last year certainly make the case harder for Cosby," said Philadelphia criminal lawyer Alan J. Tauber, who isn't involved in the case. "Ordinary people are seeing people they respect and trust undermined by terrible accusations."

Calls and emails seeking comment from Cosby's lawyers weren't returned.

