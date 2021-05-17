TODAY |

Methamphetamine worth $100 million found inside barbeque grills imported into Sydney

Source:  AAP

Almost AU$100 million ($NZ$107 million) worth of the illicit drug methamphetamine has been found hidden in electric barbecue grills and water heaters imported from Thailand in Sydney.

Australian police say drugs were found concealed in electric barbeque grills and water heaters. Source: Australian Border Force

Australian Border Force found it in a consignment that came by sea cargo at Port Botany from Thailand on May 4, NSW police said in a statement today.

They said it was discovered in 62 large cardboard boxes labelled food items and electric barbecue grills.

Port Botany drug bust in Australia. Source: Australian Border Force

The consignment allegedly contained 316kg of methamphetamine, with an estimated potential street value of AU$94.5 million (NZ$104 million).

Police are hoping that anyone with any information about the drugs will contact them.

World
Australia
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Diver missing off Mahia's coast found dead
2
California crash victim had posted videos riding in Tesla on autopilot
3
Former triathlete describes how the end of his career after shock diagnosis started a new journey of healing
4
Chloe Swarbrick proposes end to 'glamorisation' of alcohol in New Zealand sport
5
'I despair at what’s happening' — Ardern condemns both Israel and Hamas over deadly violence in Gaza
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Four people charged after alleged fight in Auckland's CBD leaves man hospitalised with critical injuries

California crash victim had posted videos riding in Tesla on autopilot
13:57

'Absolutely proportionate' – Israeli journalist says military action justified despite Palestinian death count

Two men in their 20s arrested after loaded military-style rifle confiscated in Auckland