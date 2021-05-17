Methamphetamine worth $100 million found inside barbeque grills imported into Sydney

Almost AU$100 million ($NZ$107 million) worth of the illicit drug methamphetamine has been found hidden in electric barbecue grills and water heaters imported from Thailand in Sydney.

Australian police say drugs were found concealed in electric barbeque grills and water heaters. Source: Australian Border Force

Australian Border Force found it in a consignment that came by sea cargo at Port Botany from Thailand on May 4, NSW police said in a statement today.

They said it was discovered in 62 large cardboard boxes labelled food items and electric barbecue grills.

Port Botany drug bust in Australia. Source: Australian Border Force

The consignment allegedly contained 316kg of methamphetamine, with an estimated potential street value of AU$94.5 million (NZ$104 million).