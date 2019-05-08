Meth addict in China first person to have electronic brain implants in bid to cure addiction

The first patient to have electronic brain implants to cure his methamphetamine drug addiction in China is now six months sober, despite critics warning of the risks.

Six months earlier: Yan is a thin man, with a scabby face and bouncy knees.

His head, shaved in preparation for surgery, is wrapped in a clean, white cloth.

Years of drug use cost him his wife, his money and his self-respect, before landing him in this drab yellow room at a Shanghai hospital, facing the surgeon who in 72 hours will drill two small holes in his skull and feed electrodes deep into his brain.

The hope is that technology will extinguish his addiction, quite literally, with the flip of a switch.

The treatment — deep brain stimulation — has long been used for movement disorders like Parkinson's.

Now, the first clinical trial of DBS for methamphetamine addiction is being conducted at Shanghai's Ruijin Hospital, along with parallel trials for opioid addicts.

And this troubled man is the very first patient.

The surgery involves implanting a device that acts as a kind of pacemaker for the brain, electrically stimulating targeted areas.

While Western attempts to push forward with human trials of DBS for addiction have foundered, China is emerging as a hub for this research.

Scientists in Europe have struggled to recruit patients for their DBS addiction studies, and complex ethical, social and scientific questions have made it hard to push forward with this kind of work in the United States, where the devices can cost $100,000 to implant.

Yan said doctors told him the surgery wasn't risky.

"But I still get nervous," he said.

"It's my first time to go on the operating table."

Three of Yan's friends introduced him to meth in a hotel room shortly after the birth of his son in 2011.

They told him: just do it once, you've had your kid, you won't have problems.

Last year his father, who had a friend who had undergone DBS surgery at Ruijin, gave him an ultimatum: Back to rehab or brain surgery.

"Of course, I chose surgery," Yan said.

"With surgery, I definitely have the chance to get my life back."

Before there were brain implants in China there was brain lesioning.

Desperate families of heroin addicts paid thousands of dollars for unproven and risky surgeries in which doctors destroyed small clumps of brain tissue.

Brain lesioning quickly became a profit center at some hospitals, but it also left a trail of patients with mood disorders, lost memories and altered sex drives.

Some critics believe this surgery should not be allowed.

They argue that such human experiments are premature, and will not address the complex biological, social and psychological factors that drive addiction.

Scientists don't fully understand how DBS works and there is still debate about where electrodes should be placed to treat addiction.

The failure of two large-scale, U.S. clinical trials on DBS for depression around five years ago prompted soul-searching about what threshold of scientific understanding must be met in order to design effective, ethical experiments.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 500,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in the decade ending in 2017 — increasingly, from synthetic opioids that come mainly from China, U.S. officials say.

The body count has added urgency to efforts to find new, more effective treatments for addiction.

While doctors in the U.S. are interested in using DBS for addiction, work funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health is still focused on experiments in animals, not people.

At 9 a.m. on a grey October Friday in Shanghai, Dr. Li drilled through Yan's skull and threaded two electrodes down to his nucleus accumbens, a small structure near the base of the forebrain that has been implicated in addiction.

Yan was awake during the surgery.

The buzzing of the drill made him tremble.

At 4 p.m. the same day, Yan went under general anesthesia for a second surgery to implant a battery pack in his chest to power the electrodes in his skull.

Two unsteady days after Yan's surgery, doctors switched on his DBS device.

As the electrodes activated, he felt a surge of excitement.

The current running through his body kept him awake; he said he spent the whole night thinking about drugs.

The next day, he sat across from Dr Li, who used a tablet computer to remotely adjust the machine thrumming inside Yan's head.

"Cheerful?" Li asked as the touched the controls on the tablet.

"Yes," Yan answered.

Li changed the settings. "Now?"

"Agitated," Yan said. He felt heat in his chest, then a beating sensation, numbness and fatigue.

Li made a few more modifications. "Any feelings now?"

"Pretty happy now," Yan said.

"This machine is pretty magical, he adjusts it to make you happy and you're happy, to make you nervous and you're nervous," Yan said.

"It controls your happiness, anger, grief and joy."

Yan left the hospital the next morning.

More than six months later, he said he's still off drugs.

Sometimes, in his new life, he touches the hard cable in his neck that leads from the battery pack to the electrodes in his brain.

And he wonders: What is the machine doing inside his head?

Critics say using the electronic brain implants for drug addiction, while promising, is risky.

But suffering wrought by the opioid crisis is changing that view.

A new human trial of deep brain stimulation for opioid addicts in West Virginia could start as early as June.