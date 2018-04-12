 

Messy US divorce turns into murder-suicide

Associated Press
World
Crime and Justice

A former Missouri jail guard persuaded her terminally ill father to fatally shoot her estranged husband to resolve a custody dispute and then kill himself so it appeared to be a murder-suicide, authorities allege.

Elizabeth Kilgore, 35, of Quincy, pleaded not guilty last week to first-degree murder in the death of Lance Kilgore. No attorney is listed for her in online court records. She is jailed without bond.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol sergeant wrote in charging documents that 77-year-old Charles Sander killed his son-in-law and himself in September. The shooting occurred during what was supposed to be a custody exchange of the couple’s 2-year-old son at a convenience store in Osceola, which is about 90 miles (145 kilometers) southeast of Kansas City.

The sergeant said the child was the focus of a contentious divorce that was nearly finalized. A witness who was attempting to mediate the separation said Elizabeth Kilgore described hanging a picture of her estranged husband on a tree and said it felt “good” to shoot it. Another witness reported Elizabeth Kilgore said that if Lance Kilgore tried to take her baby away, she would kill him.

After the couple separated last year, Elizabeth Kilgore moved in with her mother and began working at the St. Clair County Jail. While there, she asked two inmates for help killing her husband, according to the charging documents.

She was fired in August after one of the inmates reported that she’d made the request. She admitted under questioning to smuggling the inmate contraband but denied the solicitation allegation.

In a recorded call, she can be heard telling the second inmate that her father had offered to “handle my problem for me.” Charging documents allege she also told the inmate: “I’ll let him, but I’d hate to see one of my parents go to jail.”

Charles Sander, a convicted felon with an extensive history of drug-related arrests, was in poor health and had been taking what the sergeant described as a “farewell tour” in which he was contacting family members and other to restore broken relationships.

The sergeant wrote that Elizabeth Kilgore blamed her father for her brother’s suicide. Charging documents describe Charles Sander as being “terminal,” but no details are provided on his illness.

One witness said that the day before the shooting, he offered Elizabeth Kilgore his assistance if she wanted to run and hide with her son. The sergeant wrote that Elizabeth Kilgore told the witness she “had it taken care of” and that the witness should stop calling.

That night, Charles Sander stayed with Elizabeth Kilgore at her mother’s home, even though her parents were divorced. He left for the custody exchange the next day with his ex-wife, according to the charging documents.

While Lance Kilgore was talking to his mother-in-law, Charles Sander shot him and then shot himself. The shootings were captured on store surveillance video.

Elizabeth Kilgore arrived minutes later in another vehicle with her son, explaining that she was “running late,” the sergeant wrote.

The pistol used in the killing had been reported missing by Elizabeth Kilgore a week earlier. Lance Kilgore had expressed concerns about his safety as the situation escalated, the sergeant wrote. 

Bus crashes through concrete divider on LA motorway, leaving 13 injured and causing huge pile up

Associated Press
Twenty-five people were taken to hospitals with mostly minor injuries following a series of crashes involving at least two cars and a bus that crashed through a concrete divider on a Los Angeles highway, authorities said.

Five patients were in serious condition following the collisions shortly after 1pm (local time) Sunday that shut down all lanes on Interstate 405 in the city's San Fernando Valley area, Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said. The 20 others were in fair condition with minor injuries. A total of 40 people were evaluated at the scene, she said.

The California Highway Patrol was investigating the cause of the pileup on the key north-south artery.  It wasn't immediately known how many people were on the bus or where it was headed.

Television news footage showed a white charter bus marked "Transit Systems" splayed sideways but upright across southbound lanes in the North Hills neighborhood. Its skid marks indicated it had gone sideways on the northbound side and then through the divider, City News Service reported.

The bus's front end was crumpled, and emergency window exits were popped open.  An SUV next to it had extensive front-end damage.

At least one crashed vehicle was in northbound lanes, which were reopened by about 2:30 p.m. The southbound side remained closed hours later, backing up traffic for miles. Some motorists stuck in their cars walked off the freeway, apparently in search of toilets or drinks, City News Service reported.

The patients in serious condition were three women, ages 49, 60 and 88, and two men, ages 30 and 69, Stewart said.

Nobody answered at a phone number listed for Los Angeles-based Transit Systems bus company.

A bus on a Los Angeles motorway ploughed into other vehicles and crashed through a concrete divider, injuring at least 13 people and causing a large pile up. Source: WSBT-TV
Prince Harry and Meghan arrive in Australia, ahead of NZ visit

AAP
Australia is preparing to welcome Prince Harry and his new bride Meghan Markle just days after Princess Eugenie tied the knot in a lavish ceremony.

The royal couple touched down in Sydney this morning in a low-key arrival - with the first of their 76 engagements across Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand to begin tomorrow.

The pair are set to arrive in New Zealand on Sunday October 28.

Their four-day visit will include trips to Abel Tasman National Park for a tree planting; a gumboot-throwing competition in Auckland; a Kiwi hatchery in Rotorua, where they will name two chicks; a review of the newly unveiled UK War Memorial at the Pukeahu National War Memorial Park; and a Wellington café where they will meet young people from a number of mental health projects.

It’s just over a month before the newlyweds touch down in Aotearoa. Source: Seven Sharp

But first comes Australia. Harry and Meghan, who became the Duchess of Sussex when she married the royal redhead in May, will visit Sydney, Dubbo, Melbourne and Queensland's Fraser Island as part of the couple's first major royal tour.

The tour coincides with the Invictus Games in Sydney, which runs from October 20-28. The sporting event founded by Prince Harry in 2014 gives sick and injured service personnel and veterans the opportunity to compete in sports such as wheelchair basketball and sitting volleyball.

The couple will mark the games' launch and closing ceremony in Sydney.

Jacinda Ardern said they are still working through the details of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s trip. Source: 1 NEWS

Harry and Meghan's tour of Australia is seen as a key one for the royal couple who, during a TV interview to mark their engagement last November, spoke of their desire to promote humanitarian causes close to their hearts across Commonwealth member countries including Australia.

The visit comes six months after Prince Charles made his 16th official visit to Australia, primarily to open the 21st Commonwealth Games on Queensland's Gold Coast.

The royals touched down this morning in Sydney, part of their first tour as a married couple. Source: Associated Press
Teenage boy killed in hit and run died alone on side of Queensland road

AAP
A teenage boy has died alone on the side of a far north Queensland road after a hit and run.


The 18-year-old was dead when police reached him after being told an injured man was lying on the side of the Burke Development Road at Dimbulah, west of Cairns, about 3.30am yesterday.


A 34-year-old driver will appear in court today, accused of running the young man down and failing to stay at the crash scene to help him.

Australian police officers.
Australian police officers. Source: 1 NEWS
'Oh my God, he's black me' - Saturday Night Live recreates Kanye West's meeting with President Trump

Associated Press
"Saturday Night Live" kicked off yesterday with a cold open routine mocking this week's Oval Office meeting between President Donald Trump and rapper Kanye West.

Alec Baldwin, reprising his role as the Commander in Chief for the first time this season, was for once upstaged by Chris Redd, whose rambling Kanye declared "I flew here using the power of this hat."

After each new pronouncement by Redd, Baldwin's Trump could be heard voicing an internal monologue: "This guy might be cuckoo."

In an echo of one of Trump's tweets earlier this year, Redd's Kanye continued:

"I really have a high IQ. I'm a stable genius. I got a big brain. And I got the best words."

"Oh my God," thought Baldwin's Trump. "He's black me!"

Saturday Night Live kicked off with a routine mocking this week's bizarre Oval Office meeting between Donald Trump and rapper Kanye West. Source: Associated Press
