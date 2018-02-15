'I was a mess, I was sick' - US Olympian Aly Raisman describes emotional toll of confronting abuser Larry Nasser

One of the most prominent US sportswomen who testified against US sports doctor Larry Nasser, who has been handed multiple life sentences for molesting young athletes, has spoken of the emotional toll of confronting him in court.

US Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman said despite her stoic appearance in the court footage, the event took many weeks to recover from.

"I can't even put into words how difficult it is," Raisman said.

"It's not easy getting up in front of (Larry) Nasser and speaking in front of him.

"I know I looked strong in the moment, but after I was a mess. I was sick. I didn't feel good. I was exhausted. It felt like it took me weeks to recover.

"It's not easy at all and, you know, leading up to when I decided to share my story I was stressed out, I was sick, I could barely work out.

"It's not something that - it's not easy for anyone to come forward."



On Feburary 6, Nasser was sent to prison for up to 175 years in what's said to be the worst sex-abuse case in sports history.

His victims vowed to keep fighting for accountability in the scandal that upended the gymnastics world and raised alarms about the sport's ask-no-questions culture.

Long after the disgraced doctor is locked up in a federal prison, investigations into his misconduct will go on, perhaps for years.