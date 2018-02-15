 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'I was a mess, I was sick' - US Olympian Aly Raisman describes emotional toll of confronting abuser Larry Nasser

share

Sources:

1 NEWS | Associated Press

One of the most prominent US sportswomen who testified against US sports doctor Larry Nasser, who has been handed multiple life sentences for molesting young athletes, has spoken of the emotional toll of confronting him in court.

US Gymnastics doctor Larry Nasser has been given multiple life-sentences for molesting young athletes.
Source: Associated Press

US Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman said despite her stoic appearance in the court footage, the event took many weeks to recover from.

"I can't even put into words how difficult it is," Raisman said.

"It's not easy getting up in front of (Larry) Nasser and speaking in front of him.

"I know I looked strong in the moment, but after I was a mess. I was sick. I didn't feel good. I was exhausted. It felt like it took me weeks to recover.

"It's not easy at all and, you know, leading up to when I decided to share my story I was stressed out, I was sick, I could barely work out.

"It's not something that - it's not easy for anyone to come forward."

On Feburary 6, Nasser was sent to prison for up to 175 years in what's said to be the worst sex-abuse case in sports history.

His victims vowed to keep fighting for accountability in the scandal that upended the gymnastics world and raised alarms about the sport's ask-no-questions culture.

Long after the disgraced doctor is locked up in a federal prison, investigations into his misconduct will go on, perhaps for years.

"We have taken care of one perpetrator. We have not taken care of the systems that allowed him to flourish," said Rachael Denhollander, who filed a police report in 2016 about how Nassar had molested her 16 years earlier, when she was 15, with her mother in the room.

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

First clear image of Florida mass shooting suspect, Nikolas Cruz, who allegedly killed 17 students

00:29
2
A student told CNN suspect Nicolas Cruz "always had guns on him".

Florida school shooting, 17 dead: 'When that teacher came back, she was absolutely covered in blood' - student's chilling account

3
Tayler Boncal, 22, is accused of sexually assaulting one of her students.

High school teacher who took student home for sex gets support of boy's parents who say pair were in love


4

Ramaphosa elected president of South Africa

01:52
5
Forget the candle-lit dinner and half-price chocolates, Wellingtonians get their love tips from the animal kingdom.

Animal instincts run wild at Wellington Zoo's adults only event

01:57
Some employees at Russell McVeagh were accused of inappropriate behaviour towards two student interns two years ago.

Sexual assault allegations by female law students levelled at top Wellington firm

The incidents reportedly took place two years ago at social functions, and involved more than one woman.

00:42
At least 17 people are dead after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

'I heard gunshots, I thought it was firecrackers' - Students describe confusion during deadly Florida school shooting

Seventeen people are dead and a former student of the school is in custody over the massacre.

First clear image of Florida mass shooting suspect, Nikolas Cruz, who allegedly killed 17 students

Details from ex-classmates are emerging of "crazy" ex-Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School kid who was into his guns.

00:29
A student describes rushing through Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as police apprehended the gunman who killed 17.

Watch: 'I saw two girls probably dead in the hallway' - student's chilling account of chaos during Florida school massacre

The teenager recounts rushing through classrooms, not knowing which way to safely shelter.

00:18
Student's video gives frightening first-hand account inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Graphic video shows terrified students huddled down as Florida gunman unleashes hail of bullets during deadly shooting

Student's video gives chilling first-hand account inside the high school, where 17 were shot dead by an ex-student.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 