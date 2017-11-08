 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Meryl Streep labels Harvey Weinstein's lawyers 'pathetic and exploitative'

share

Source:

Associated Press

Actress Meryl Streep has struck out at disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's lawyers for using her name in an attempt to get a class action lawsuit against him dismissed.

It's alleged investigators approached actress Rose McGowan and recorded the conversation.
Source: Breakfast

The triple Oscar-winning star said their action was "pathetic and exploitative" after they cited her saying was never harassed by the producer in an attempt to shut the case down.

The lawyers were responding to six women suing Weinstein and the Weinstein Sexual Enterprise, which they said included his brother Bob and a studio they co-founded, The Weinstein Company.

In a statement, Streep said: "Harvey Weinstein's attorneys use of my (true) statement - that he was not sexually transgressive or physically abusive in our business relationship - as evidence that he was not abusive with many OTHER women is pathetic and exploitative.

"The criminal actions he is accused of conducting on the bodies of these women are his responsibility, and if there is any justice left in the system he will pay for them - regardless of how many good movies, made by many good people, Harvey was lucky enough to have acquired or financed."

While the lawyers did not go as far as to say Streep's comment was evidence he was not abusive to others, they did argue the case should be dismissed because it is "fatally overbroad" and would include all women he has ever met.

Lawyers Phyllis Kupferstein and Mary E. Flynn wrote this would include actresses such as Streep and Jennifer Lawrence who have not made allegations of sexual misconduct.

They pointed to Streep saying Weinstein had always been respectful with her during their collaborations in a statement to the press.

They did not mention that Streep also praised the "heroes" who made allegations about his behaviour, which she said was "inexcusable" and an "abuse of power".

The lawyers also pointed to Lawrence saying in an interview that Weinstein "had only ever been nice to me".

They did not mention her adding: "Except for the moments that he wasn't, and then I called him an asshole."

The lawyers also tried to undermine claims by saying Gwyneth Paltrow went on to work with the powerful mogul again after he allegedly harassed her.

They were arguing against the New York lawsuit claiming the statute of limitation on allegations do not not apply because the accusers were allegedly under duress not to make the claims earlier.

"Paltrow was not so offended that she refused to work with Weinstein again, nor did her career suffer as a result of her rebuffing his alleged advances," the lawyers wrote.

Weinstein, 65, stands accused of sexual harassment and assault by dozens of women. He denies all allegations of non-consensual sex.


Related

North America

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:03
1
This vision shows why State Highway One is unlikely to be reopened until at least the middle of next week.

Watch: Dramatic aerial vision shows massive slips blocking SH1 near Kaikoura, putting it out of action for at least a week

01:04
2
A group of six dolphins were enjoying some human companionship at Matauri Bay today.

Watch: 'Only in New Zealand!' Lucky swimmers surrounded by playful dolphins in shallows at Northland beach

00:14
3
The 16-year-old knew he'd done something special in PyeongChang.

Kiwi Winter Olympic hero Nico Porteous explains his decision not to perform high-flying manoeuvres in final ski run

00:14
4
The 16-year-old knew he'd done something special in PyeongChang.

Kiwi teen Nico Porteous wins NZ's second bronze medal on sensational day at Winter Olympics

5

Labour MP 'appalled' over Iranian delegation's handshake snub to his female colleague

04:02
The Seven Sharp host is on a mission to get to know the candidates for National Party leader better.

'Would you share my toothbrush?' Jeremy Wells speed dates both Simon Bridges and Amy Adams

The Seven Sharp host is on a mission to get to know the candidates for National Party leader better.

01:04
A group of six dolphins were enjoying some human companionship at Matauri Bay today.

Watch: 'Only in New Zealand!' Lucky swimmers surrounded by playful dolphins in shallows at Northland beach

Auckland resident Joe Hickey was visiting Matauri Bay with his mother, who is on holiday from England, when the magical moment occurred.

00:14
The 16-year-old knew he'd done something special in PyeongChang.

Kiwi teen Nico Porteous wins NZ's second bronze medal on sensational day at Winter Olympics

Porteous, 16, secured third place with fellow Kiwi Beau-James Wells finishing in fourth place at the men's freeski halfpipe final.

Photos of the five National Party MPs in contention for the role of National Party leader

10 quick questions: The National Party leadership contenders

Find out what they were like at school and the most courageous thing they've ever done.


00:15
Sadowski-Synott, 16, put in a sensational performance to claim third place at the big air final.

Watch Zoi Sadowski-Synnott's stunning jump that helped win NZ's first Winter Olympics medal in 26 years

The 16-year-old ended New Zealand's 26-year wait for a Winter Olympics medal with bronze in South Korea.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 