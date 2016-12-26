'Merry Christmas everybody' - Mariah Carey and son dance to her famous festive tune

Source:
It seems Mariah Carey's fans aren't the only ones who like to sing along to her iconic Christmas song, as she and her son were filmed busting some moves to All I Want For Christmas Is You.
The popstar posted a video to her Instagram account of her and one of her twin son's four-year-old Moroccan singing and dancing in her home to the festive song.
"Merry Christmas everybody," Carey wrote on her post. "I hope you're enjoying the Yuletide cheer!"
In the video Carey can't control her laughter when Moroccan takes on her song like a pro, bouncing around the kitchen carrying a snowman toy.
