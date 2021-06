Merkel warns Europe 'on thin ice' as Delta variant soars

German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that Europe is “on thin ice” in its battle against coronavirus, as the highly contagious delta variant threatens to undo the progress made.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers her specs ahed of a EU summit at the German parliament Bundestag in Berlin. Source: Associated Press

In what may be her last government declaration to the German parliament, Merkel said the further response to the pandemic would be the main topic of discussion among European Union leaders at a meeting in Brussels today.

She noted that the number of Covid-19 cases in the 27-nation bloc continues to decline, while vaccination rates climb.

“But even though there is reason to be hopeful, the pandemic isn't over, in particular in the world's poor countries,” she said.

“But in Germany and Europe, we're also still moving on thin ice.”

“We need to remain vigilant,” Merkel added. “In particular the newly arising variants, especially now the delta variant, are a warning for us to continue to be careful.”

EU health officials predicted yesterday the delta variant will make up 90 per cent of all cases across the bloc by the end of August, showing the need for as many people to be fully vaccinated as possible.

In Germany, the delta variant now makes up about 15% of new cases, according to the country's disease control agency.

The country has pressed for EU countries to form a joint position on quarantine for travellers from areas where variants of concern are particularly prevalent.