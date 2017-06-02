 

Merkel calls Trump's move to pull out of climate deal 'extremely regrettable'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says the decision by President Donald Trump to withdraw the US from the Paris climate accord "can't and won't stop all those of us who feel obliged to protect the planet."

The US President is ignoring much of the world and many of his own people by quitting the accord.
Merkel said today that the announcement by Trump was "extremely regrettable and that's putting it very mildly."

But she told reporters in a brief statement that "it's now necessary to look forward after today's announcement by the US administration."

Merkel says Germany and others "will combine our forces more resolutely than ever to address and tackle big challenges for humanity such as climate change."

She added that "we need this Paris agreement to preserve creation. Nothing can and will stop us from doing so."

