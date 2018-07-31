 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Meriton fined $3m for manipulating TripAdvisor reviews about its serviced apartments

AAP
Topics
World
Property
Australia

Property giant Meriton has been ordered to pay $A3 million ($NZ3.26 million) for manipulating TripAdvisor reviews about its serviced apartments, in breach of consumer law.

Meriton was found by Australia's Federal Court to have withheld from the travel website the emails of guests who had complained or had a negative experience between November 2014 and October 2015.

In other cases, the property manager added the letters "MSA" to email addresses, ensuring they were invalid and guests were not prompted by TripAdvisor to leave a review.

Justice Mark Moshinsky today ordered Meriton to pay $3 million for breaching consumer law, after finding it engaged in misleading or deceptive conduct late last year.

"This conduct created a more positive or favourable impression of the quality and amenity of Meriton's serviced apartments, and had the effect of reducing, in the minds of consumers, awareness of the prevalence of service disruptions at Meriton's properties," the court order read.

Meriton was also banned for three years from selecting, filtering or limiting guest email addresses supplied to TripAdvisor without the person's consent.

It will also have to set up a program to train employees about their responsibilities under consumer law.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission took Meriton to court over the issue and said potential customers deserved to see the full picture when deciding where to book.

"Meriton's management directed staff to engage in 'masking' to stop potentially negative reviews from appearing on TripAdvisor," Commissioner Sarah Court said in a statement.

"This gave the impression Meriton accommodation was of a higher standard than otherwise may have been the case."

Novi Sad, Serbia - March 24, 2016: Close-up of an unrecognizable woman using the TripAdvisor App on her Lenovo A916 Android smartphone in a Renault car. TripAdvisor is an American travel website company providing reviews of travel-related content.
TripAdvisor app (file picture). Source: istock.com
Topics
World
Property
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:20
Mr Bridges said the seriousness of the New Zealand economy deserved better than jokes form the Acting Prime Minister.

Watch: Winston Peters makes fun of Simon Bridges' accent before labelling him a 'joke' in testy Parliamentary exchange
2

Fair Go: Moving out of retirement village costs family large chunk of inheritance
3

Four-car crash on SH1 in Waikato leaves four injured, highway blocked
4

Watch: Dillian Whyte sports Samoan necklace after beating Joseph Parker – 'Their way of honouring me for beating their champion'
5

Outrage in France after woman who stood up to sexual harassment gets assaulted
MORE FROM
World
MORE

High country station sale to Czech national raises worries over land meant for a National Park
01:58
Orange Sky New Zealand is set to be an offshoot of a first-in-the-world Australian organisation with 27 laundry and shower vans and 1200 volunteers.

1 NEWS Community: Homeless outreach group to launch fleet of showers, washing machines on wheels for Aucklanders in need
01:57
The winner may come as something of a surprise, reports Channel 9.

Most read: Great whites and orcas battle for territory off South African coastline
02:08
The woman believes the cancelled c section caused the death of her baby boy. His twin sister survived.

'I kept saying no, he's not moving' - Aussie mum considers legal action after delayed C-section death

Woman plans March for Men in Melbourne, says there has been 'an assault on men collectively' in recent weeks

1 NEWS
Topics
World
Australia

A woman has announced her plan to hold a March for Men in Melbourne, saying there has been "an assault on men collectively" in recent weeks.

Former University of Melbourne student Sydney Watson, who describes herself as a "conservative political commentator" has started a GoFundMe page for the event scheduled for August.

She takes issue with the narrative that has emerged declaring men need to change their behaviour, not women News.com.au reports.

"As many of you know, over the last number of weeks, it has felt like there has been an assault on men collectively," Ms Watson said in a YouTube video announcing the event.

"I know that this has upset a lot of men and women alike and a lot of people are very distressed that they don’t feel as though they can support men's rights, masculinity and men in general without being judged.

"I want Australians to rally together for masculinity, for men’s rights and just to demonstrate that we know that men matter too.

"I want to make it abundantly clear that the purpose of this rally is not to hate on women, diminish women’s rights or to make any negative statements about women."

The GoFundMe page has so far raised $1600 of its $5000 goal for the march that is planned to go ahead on August 25.

Sydney Watson has started a GoFundMe page for the event scheduled for August. Source: Sydney Watson
Topics
World
Australia
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES

Robbery report sparks wild police chase through school traffic in Christchurch

Four-car crash on SH1 in Waikato leaves four injured, highway blocked

National MP Gerry Brownlee asks Speaker if it's 'Parliamentary to refer to a member being drunk' during feisty Question Time

Expat claims Great Walk fees a 'money grab from tourists', complains to Human Rights Commission

Watch: Winston Peters makes fun of Simon Bridges' accent before labelling him a 'joke' in testy Parliamentary exchange

Man admits murdering mother and daughter, 2, whose bodies were found 1200km apart in two Australian states

AAP
Topics
World
Crime and Justice
Australia

A man has pled guilty to the 2008 murders of a young mother and daughter whose bodies were found 1200 kilometres apart in NSW and South Australia.

Daniel James Holdom, 43, pled guilty to murdering 20-year-old Karlie Pearce- Stevenson in mid-December 2008, in the NSW Belanglo State Forest and Khandalyce Pearce, aged two, several days later in the Wagga Wagga area of NSW.

His NSW Supreme Court trial was listed to start next Monday, but he entered his guilty pleas today and the matter was put over for a sentence hearing on September 28.

Ms Pearce-Stevenson's remains were found in the forest in 2010 but were not identified for five years until after the discovery of Khandalyce's remains some 1200 kilometres away in 2015.

They were located with a suitcase on the side of the Karoonda Highway, west of Wynarka, in SA.

Before Holdom was committed for trial last year, Sydney's Central Local Court was told he allegedly photographed the mother's body in the forest "as a trophy of sorts".

He also allegedly confessed to stomping on the mother's throat, crushing her windpipe and leaving her body next to a log, as well as suffocating the toddler before throwing her body on the side of the SA highway.

The Local Court hearing was told Holdom and Ms Pearce-Stevenson were seen to argue while staying with people at Charnwood in the ACT on December 14, 2008, before they drove off in her car.

The housemates said Holdom returned alone after being gone for about 14 to 17 hours.

Holdom allegedly then cleaned her car, sold it and obtained another vehicle which he drove to Wagga Wagga, purchasing duct tape and a dishcloth, before checking into a motel with a child.

But he was alone when seen the next day before he drove on to South Australia.

Holdom was accused of using Ms Pearce-Stevenson's credit card for years after her death, during which time numerous benefit payments continued and $71,770 was debited from her account.

He also was allegedly involved in sending messages from her phone to her mother to curb police investigations into the pair's disappearances.

A composite image of Karlie Pearce-Stevenson (L) and her mother Jade Pearce-Stevenson.
A composite image of Karlie Pearce-Stevenson (L) and her mother Jade Pearce-Stevenson. Source: South Australia Police.
Topics
World
Crime and Justice
Australia