Meriton fined $3m for manipulating TripAdvisor reviews about its serviced apartments

A woman has announced her plan to hold a March for Men in Melbourne, saying there has been "an assault on men collectively" in recent weeks.

Former University of Melbourne student Sydney Watson, who describes herself as a "conservative political commentator" has started a GoFundMe page for the event scheduled for August.

She takes issue with the narrative that has emerged declaring men need to change their behaviour, not women News.com.au reports.

"As many of you know, over the last number of weeks, it has felt like there has been an assault on men collectively," Ms Watson said in a YouTube video announcing the event.

"I know that this has upset a lot of men and women alike and a lot of people are very distressed that they don’t feel as though they can support men's rights, masculinity and men in general without being judged.

"I want Australians to rally together for masculinity, for men’s rights and just to demonstrate that we know that men matter too.

"I want to make it abundantly clear that the purpose of this rally is not to hate on women, diminish women’s rights or to make any negative statements about women."