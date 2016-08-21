 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Mercedes recalls about 48K SUVs to fix air bag sensor

share

Source:

Associated Press

Mercedes-Benz is recalling nearly 48,000 SUVs in the US to fix a sensor problem that could stop the front passenger air bag from inflating in a crash.

A 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 Coupe

A 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 Coupe - prices in New Zealand start at about $150k.

Source: 1 NEWS

The recall covers certain GL, GLE and GLS models from the 2016 and 2017 model years.

Mercedes says in documents posted by US safety regulators that a sensor in the front passenger seat may be calibrated incorrectly.

It can classify passengers as child seats and deactivate the air bag.

It was unclear from the documents if the problem had caused any injuries.

A Mercedes spokesman says he's "seeking information on the recall".

Mercedes will notify owners and dealers will update the sensor software for free.

The recall is expected to start this month.

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:07
1
It is the biggest cruise ship to ever dock in the port, and a timelapse from nearby Bluff Hill shows exactly how they did it.

Watch: Amazing timelapse shows huge Ovation of the Seas ship docking in Napier

2

'Severe' 5.3 earthquake near Seddon wakes sleepy Wellington residents

00:23
3
The shark, thought to be a large bronze whaler, was seen swimming between the flags at Bowentown near Waihi.

Large shark prompts evacuation at Bay of Plenty beach

00:14
4
The video mocks yesterday's tsunami threat which saw locals evacuated to a nearby safe zone.

Video: Hilarious spoof of Fijians' reaction to tsunami threat starts to take off online

02:08
5
A Whanganui businessman it floating the idea of a ferry from his town to Motueka.

Whanganui to Motueka ferry idea could be the answer to NZ's natural disaster-prone transport systems

02:08
A Whanganui businessman it floating the idea of a ferry from his town to Motueka.

Whanganui to Motueka ferry idea could be the answer to NZ's natural disaster-prone transport systems

Whanganui businessman Neville Johnson is sure his proposal will get off the ground, despite challenges.

02:22
The 40th anniversary of the first day of the 506 day occupation of Bastion Point (Takaparawhau) in Auckland to prevent the land being confiscated by the Crown for luxury housing is being marked today.

'An injustice had been done here' - Tim Shadbolt reflects on Bastion Point protest as anniversary is marked

The 40th anniversary of the first day of the 506 day occupation of Bastion Point (Takaparawhau) in Auckland to prevent the land being confiscated by the Crown for luxury housing is being marked today.

00:14
The Race Relations Commissioner says Sir Peter Leitch should reiterate his apology to the young woman he made the comments to on Waiheke Island.

Sir Peter Leitch scandal: Dame Susan Devoy hits out at 'casual racism', says Mad Butcher was 'offensive'

The Race Relations Commissioner has criticised Sir Peter Leitch over his "white man's island" comment to a Waiheke Island woman.

01:53
1 NEWS' Kim Savage met the 16-year-old American who's travelling the world to rally support.

Young climate change speaker makes NZ first stop on world tour

Xiuhtezcatl Martinez started young, and now has an impressive resume, having addressed the United Nations on the topic.

02:51
France will ban plastic plates in 2020 to reduce burgeoning landfill waste.

Overseas climate action encouraging Kiwi innovation

France will ban non-biodegradable plastic cups, utensils and plates in 2020 - and New Zealand companies have a few plans too.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ