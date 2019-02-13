TODAY |

Mentally ill man who threw daughter into Queensland river found not guilty of murder

Source:  AAP

A father whose delusional beliefs led him to throw his baby into the Tweed River in Queensland has been found not guilty of murder on the grounds of mental illness.

Source: istock.com

Justice Helen Wilson returned her special verdict to the Supreme Court today saying the terrible tragedy was a result of the man "labouring under such a defect of reason" he did not know what he was doing was wrong.

The 49-year-old man's daughter was last seen "bundled and bobbing in the storm- tossed waters," floating out to sea by witnesses on November 17, 2018.

Her homeless father had previously tried to give his "cursed" baby away on numerous occasions to different acquaintances before he "sacrificed" her life "for the sake of this world."

"I would rather do time for you than let her walk," he later told police.

During his judge-alone trial the court heard he had been admitted to hospital at least 35 times over the years and had been a regular consumer of cannabis and alcohol, sometimes up to four litres a day.

Forensic psychiatrist David Greenberg on Tuesday said he was suffering chronic schizophrenia for some time and that he believed the killing was "justified" to prevent his daughter's first birthday and the "ending of the world".

The man's homeless lifestyle along with the partner of his children had made it near impossible for mental health services to track his movements and adequately treat his symptoms.

He had not always been compliant with prescribed medication and had ceased his anti-psychotic dosages about two years before killing his baby.

Currents and tides took the girl 20 kilometres north to a Gold Coast beach in Surfers Paradise where she was found two days later by a teenager attending schoolies.

While her cause of death was undetermined it was thought to be drowning or by suffocation after being held tightly under a blanket as her father walked her through torrential rain.

He will remain detained in a mental health facility until he is deemed fit for release and not a threat to society or himself.

World
Australia
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:41
Melbourne Cup bet of $30 turns Christchurch punter into millionaire
2
Live updates: Joe Biden believes he is on track to win election due to early votes yet to be counted
3
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
4
Retailer pulls author's books after criticising new Foreign Minister as 'ugly and uncivilised'
5
Fair Go: Ordering three chicken thighs at KFC turns into kerfuffle for Whangārei customer
MORE FROM
World
MORE

FBI investigating robocalls warning voters to 'stay home' in lead up to US election
01:35

Another young girl pulled from rubble four days after devastating earthquake in Turkey

Hand sanitiser breaks ballot scanner at Iowa polling station
00:30

Kim Dotcom granted respite in long-running battle to avoid extradition to the US