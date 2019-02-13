Mentally ill man who threw daughter into Queensland river found not guilty of murder

A father whose delusional beliefs led him to throw his baby into the Tweed River in Queensland has been found not guilty of murder on the grounds of mental illness.

Justice Helen Wilson returned her special verdict to the Supreme Court today saying the terrible tragedy was a result of the man "labouring under such a defect of reason" he did not know what he was doing was wrong.

The 49-year-old man's daughter was last seen "bundled and bobbing in the storm- tossed waters," floating out to sea by witnesses on November 17, 2018.

Her homeless father had previously tried to give his "cursed" baby away on numerous occasions to different acquaintances before he "sacrificed" her life "for the sake of this world."

"I would rather do time for you than let her walk," he later told police.

During his judge-alone trial the court heard he had been admitted to hospital at least 35 times over the years and had been a regular consumer of cannabis and alcohol, sometimes up to four litres a day.

Forensic psychiatrist David Greenberg on Tuesday said he was suffering chronic schizophrenia for some time and that he believed the killing was "justified" to prevent his daughter's first birthday and the "ending of the world".

The man's homeless lifestyle along with the partner of his children had made it near impossible for mental health services to track his movements and adequately treat his symptoms.

He had not always been compliant with prescribed medication and had ceased his anti-psychotic dosages about two years before killing his baby.

Currents and tides took the girl 20 kilometres north to a Gold Coast beach in Surfers Paradise where she was found two days later by a teenager attending schoolies.

While her cause of death was undetermined it was thought to be drowning or by suffocation after being held tightly under a blanket as her father walked her through torrential rain.