Men arrested in Sydney after online purchases of child-like sex dolls, school uniforms lead to raid

Two men have been charged after police found a child-like sex doll while searching a home in Sydney's south.

Sutherland Shire detectives say they began an investigation in August after receiving information about suspicious online purchases including child-like sex dolls and school uniforms.

During a search of a Menai home on Wednesday police seized a child-like sex doll, mobile phones, a computer and other electronic devices as well as a number of knives.

Police will allege in court that child abuse material was stored on the computer and several mobile phones.

Two men - aged 40 and 37 - were arrested at the home and taken to Sutherland Police Station, where they were charged with possessing child abuse material.