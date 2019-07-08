TODAY |

Men arrested in Sydney after online purchases of child-like sex dolls, school uniforms lead to raid

Source:  AAP

Two men have been charged after police found a child-like sex doll while searching a home in Sydney's south.

A police car in Australia (file). Source: istock.com

Sutherland Shire detectives say they began an investigation in August after receiving information about suspicious online purchases including child-like sex dolls and school uniforms.

During a search of a Menai home on Wednesday police seized a child-like sex doll, mobile phones, a computer and other electronic devices as well as a number of knives.

Police will allege in court that child abuse material was stored on the computer and several mobile phones.

Two men - aged 40 and 37 - were arrested at the home and taken to Sutherland Police Station, where they were charged with possessing child abuse material.

They were both refused bail to appear at Sutherland Local Court today.

World
Australia
Crime and Justice
