TODAY |

Member of the public solves missing man cold case in Florida using Google Earth

Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Technology

It took 22 years, but a missing man's remains were finally found thanks to someone who zoomed in on his former Florida neighbourhood with Google satellite images and noticed a car submerged in a lake, authorities said.

The skeletal remains were of William Moldt, who went missing in 1997 at the age of 40, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said today that a previous resident of the Grand Isles neighbourhood in Wellington, Florida, was checking the neighbourhood on Google Earth when he zoomed into the lake and saw what looked like a car .

The former resident contacted a current homeowner, who used a drone to confirm it was a white car on the edge of the pond behind his house.

Source: Google

The man called the sheriff's office on Aug. 28, and deputies later arrived to find the white sedan's exterior "heavily calcified." After they got the car out, they found the skeletal remains inside.

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System says Moldt went to a nightclub in November 1997 but did not appear intoxicated as he left alone before midnight. He had called his girlfriend from the club saying he would return to their Lantana home soon.

The subdivision was under construction when Moldt went missing, but the pond was already there. Barry Fay, whose home is near where the car was found, told The Palm Beach Post that he had never noticed anything from the shoreline.

"Never did I believe there would be a 22-year-old dead body," Fay told the newspaper.

Google Earth image showing the submerged car in Florida. Source: Google
More From
World
North America
Technology
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Concerns for safety of missing 14-year-old Whanganui girl Jaymie Lee
2
Second suspected dog abduction attempt in Waikato within three months caught on security camera
3
Man who battled ACC for 45 years dies
4
Robbie Deans opens up about brother and former All Black Bruce's death - 'It's still pretty raw'
5
Children as young as 10 living on the streets, and youth advocates say problem is growing
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Joe Biden parries attacks at latest US Democratic Party primary debate

'Huge' seal helps Aussie police make $1 billion drug bust
01:57

Australian radio host Alan Jones' breakfast show 'under review'

Two US companies under fire for wanting to sell DIY evidence of rape collection kits