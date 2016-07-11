Melbourne's 'Tinder rapist' to spend more than a decade behind bars

Melbourne's 'Tinder rapist', who forced himself on women he met through the popular dating app, will spend up to 14 years and nine months behind bars.
Glenn Hartland, 44, admitted raping three women and indecently assaulting a fourth between 2014 and 2016 at the end of brief intimate relationships with victims he seduced online.
County Court Judge Paul Higham said the Moonee Ponds man's offending had reduced strong and confident women to fearful shells of their former selves as he ordered Hartland today to spend at least 11 years in prison before being eligible for release on parole.