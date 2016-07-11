TODAY |

Melbourne's 'Tinder rapist' to spend more than a decade behind bars

AAP
More From
World
Australia
Crime and Justice

Melbourne's 'Tinder rapist', who forced himself on women he met through the popular dating app, will spend up to 14 years and nine months behind bars.

Glenn Hartland, 44, admitted raping three women and indecently assaulting a fourth between 2014 and 2016 at the end of brief intimate relationships with victims he seduced online.

County Court Judge Paul Higham said the Moonee Ponds man's offending had reduced strong and confident women to fearful shells of their former selves as he ordered Hartland today to spend at least 11 years in prison before being eligible for release on parole.

Not everyone on Tinder is looking for love. Others, are looking to empty your pockets.
Source: Breakfast
More From
World
Australia
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:34
The Chorus workers denied dumping the rubbish when confronted, but the company has said their actions were unacceptable.
Chorus workers filmed dumping rubbish onto side of Hawke's Bay road
2
Britain TV host Piers Morgan slams royal couple over baby name Archie Harrison
3
Shockingly large arsenal haul in Bel Air mansion as 1,000 guns captured
Tip leads to seizure of more than 1,000 guns from Los Angeles mansion
4
The PM says the vote is a “deeply personal” one and she doesn’t know which way the final decision will go.
Australia ranks NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as most 'believable' politician
5
Anna Sorokin, sentenced to four to 12 years prison for swindling $275,000 via fake identity as socialite
Fake socialite who swindled $400k from friends jailed for up to 12 years
MORE FROM
World
MORE
Shockingly large arsenal haul in Bel Air mansion as 1,000 guns captured

Tip leads to seizure of more than 1,000 guns from Los Angeles mansion
A kitten, aged six to eight weeks, looks upward.

Queensland man handed suspended jail sentence for killing five of his ex-girlfriends cats

03:01
The 105 number is aimed at putting more Kiwis in touch with police and freeing up emergency operators.

Watch: NZ police release catchy jingle for new-non emergency number

Melbourne cafe ordered to pay Instagram influencer more than $1600 after contract 'turns sour'