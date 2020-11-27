Melbourne's famous laneways to undergo multimillion-dollar makeover

Melbourne's famous laneways will undergo a makeover as the city tries to attract people back after the Covid-19 lockdown.
More than 150 creatives will be hired to revitalise 40 laneways in a $7.5 million project.
The laneways include Barry Place, Finlay Alley, Westwood Place and Crombie Lane.
As part of the project, the Melbourne artist Kaff-eine has been commissioned to paint a street art piece in Russell Place, to feature alongside a soundscape from local band Screensaver.
More than a million people visit the city's laneways every year.
The Victorian government jobs programme will hire a further 160 people to help reopen the city's restaurants.
They will distribute face masks to diners, manage crowd numbers, and clean temporary dining areas set up due to Covid.