TODAY |

Melbourne's famous laneways to undergo multimillion-dollar makeover

Source:  AAP

Melbourne's famous laneways will undergo a makeover as the city tries to attract people back after the Covid-19 lockdown.

Centre Place laneway in the city centre of Melbourne. Source: istock.com

More than 150 creatives will be hired to revitalise 40 laneways in a $7.5 million project.

The laneways include Barry Place, Finlay Alley, Westwood Place and Crombie Lane.

As part of the project, the Melbourne artist Kaff-eine has been commissioned to paint a street art piece in Russell Place, to feature alongside a soundscape from local band Screensaver.

More than a million people visit the city's laneways every year.

The Victorian government jobs programme will hire a further 160 people to help reopen the city's restaurants.

They will distribute face masks to diners, manage crowd numbers, and clean temporary dining areas set up due to Covid.

World
Tourism
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Dangerous driving at gang funeral procession sees vehicles impounded, multiple infringement notices
2
Black Caps chase down Windies total in final over, Ferguson bags five-for
3
Watch: Breakfast's Jenny-May Clarkson nails impressive long-range basket at celebrity match
4
Child found dead in hot car in North Queensland
5
Partnership visa two-tier system frustrating for couples split by Covid-19
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Queensland crocodile tracking app to make waterways safer

Alleged victim in Jarryd Hayne rape trial suffered two clear lacerations, doctor tells court
01:03

'Certainly I will' - Trump says he'll leave White House if Electoral College confirms Biden's win
01:35

British six-year-old cancer survivor turns on Christmas lights in Worcester