Melbourne's famous laneways to undergo multimillion-dollar makeover

Melbourne's famous laneways will undergo a makeover as the city tries to attract people back after the Covid-19 lockdown.



Centre Place laneway in the city centre of Melbourne. Source: istock.com

More than 150 creatives will be hired to revitalise 40 laneways in a $7.5 million project.



The laneways include Barry Place, Finlay Alley, Westwood Place and Crombie Lane.



As part of the project, the Melbourne artist Kaff-eine has been commissioned to paint a street art piece in Russell Place, to feature alongside a soundscape from local band Screensaver.



More than a million people visit the city's laneways every year.



The Victorian government jobs programme will hire a further 160 people to help reopen the city's restaurants.

