Melbourne's Covid-19 cluster grows by 11 cases, bringing total to 26

Victoria is bracing for a likely fourth lockdown after a Covid-19 cluster in Melbourne's north expanded to 26 infections as 11 new cases were diagnosed.



Your playlist will load after this ad

The state's Health Department confirmed the new infections today ahead of a government press conference to discuss what happens next.



The number of cases linked to the Whittlesea cluster rose to 26, from 15 yesterday.



The number of test results received in the 24 hours to midnight was 40,411 and there are long queues again today at test sites across Melbourne.



Read more Analysis: Melbourne's Covid-19 outbreak presents biggest test yet of trans-Tasman bubble

A lockdown, which could last as long as a week, could apply to Greater Melbourne or be statewide.



Acting Premier James Merlino raised the prospect of a shutdown yesterday.



While Victorian authorities have "run down multiple generations of transmission", Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton has been concerned about the amount of time some of the positive cases have been out in the community.



"We've got significant spread of exposure sites at the moment so it's not something that we would look to at a postcode level," he said on yesterday.



As of this morning, there are 79 exposure sites listed on the Health Department's website, spread across more than 30 Melbourne suburbs and regional Bendigo, Cohuna and Red Hill.



The MCG and Marvel Stadium are amongst the exposure sites and three inner- suburban nightclubs remain a "concern".



An infected person attended the Collingwood-Port Adelaide AFL game at the MCG on Sunday, while one was also at the North Melbourne-Essendon clash at Marvel Stadium later that same day.



A decision on crowd limits for this weekend's AFL matches in Melbourne has been delayed and the RISING festival has been cleared to go ahead, for now.



A number of restrictions were introduced for Greater Melbourne on Tuesday evening, including gathering limits of five people at homes and 30 in public and mandatory masks indoors.



Genomic sequencing shows the City of Whittlesea outbreak is linked to the case of a Wollert man, who contracted the virus in quarantine in South Australia earlier this month.



A report released yesterday in South Australia found it likely he caught the virus through aerosol transmission due to the "timing of doors opening and closing" at an adjacent room occupied by an infected guest.



South Australia yesterday became the first state to close its border to residents of Greater Melbourne. New South Wales and Queensland are urging residents to reconsider travel to the city and parts of regional Victoria.

