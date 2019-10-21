Melbourne woman stabs man with his own knife to thwart sexual attack

A 21-year-old homeless man has handed himself in over a sexual assault in a Melbourne park, during which the victim turned her assailant's knife on him.

The 32-year-old woman had been walking a friend's dog in Thornbury on Saturday night when she crossed the road into Mayer Park to avoid a man acting suspiciously.

But the man followed her, claiming he needed help finding something, before pulling out a knife, pushing the woman to the ground and sexually assaulting her.



She managed to grab the knife and stab him before running with the dog onto the road and flagging down a passing car.



The woman was taken to hospital but has since been released.



Police say a man went to a police station today.



"Sexual Crime Squad detectives have arrested a 21-year-old man following an alleged sexual assault in a Thornbury park on Saturday night," the statement reads.

"The man, of no fixed addressed, attended Preston Police Station about 11am."



He remains in custody and is being interviewed.



Saturday's attack follows a string of high-profile assaults on women in public places across Melbourne.



Courtney Herron, 25, was bashed and killed at Parkville's Royal Park in May. Henry Hammond is charged with her murder.



In January, 21-year-old Aiia Maasarwe was raped, murdered and set on fire near a Bundoora tram stop. Her attacker, 21-year-old Codey Herrmann, is awaiting sentence.



Budding comedian Eurydice Dixon, 22, was raped and murdered while walking home through Princes Park at Carlton North in June last year.

