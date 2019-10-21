TODAY |

Melbourne woman stabs man with his own knife to thwart sexual attack

AAP
More From
World
Crime and Justice
Australia

A 21-year-old homeless man has handed himself in over a sexual assault in a Melbourne park, during which the victim turned her assailant's knife on him.

The 32-year-old woman had been walking a friend's dog in Thornbury on Saturday night when she crossed the road into Mayer Park to avoid a man acting suspiciously.

But the man followed her, claiming he needed help finding something, before pulling out a knife, pushing the woman to the ground and sexually assaulting her.

She managed to grab the knife and stab him before running with the dog onto the road and flagging down a passing car.

The woman was taken to hospital but has since been released.

Police say a man went to a police station today.

"Sexual Crime Squad detectives have arrested a 21-year-old man following an alleged sexual assault in a Thornbury park on Saturday night," the statement reads.

"The man, of no fixed addressed, attended Preston Police Station about 11am."

He remains in custody and is being interviewed.

Saturday's attack follows a string of high-profile assaults on women in public places across Melbourne.

Courtney Herron, 25, was bashed and killed at Parkville's Royal Park in May. Henry Hammond is charged with her murder.

In January, 21-year-old Aiia Maasarwe was raped, murdered and set on fire near a Bundoora tram stop. Her attacker, 21-year-old Codey Herrmann, is awaiting sentence.

Budding comedian Eurydice Dixon, 22, was raped and murdered while walking home through Princes Park at Carlton North in June last year.

Jaymes Todd is appealing against his life sentence over the attack.

Melbourne (file picture). Source: istock.com
More From
World
Crime and Justice
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
07:01
Was it disrespectful for Ireland fans to sing over the haka? Yeah nah, says haka expert
2
American anti-LGBTQI preacher condemns Kiwis after being denied entry to New Zealand
3
'Greatest team that has ever been in sport' - England coach Eddie Jones heaps praise on All Blacks but says they're beatable
4
Irish writer takes aim at All Blacks after Sevu Reece's selection for RWC quarter-final - 'Ignoring their own values'
5
Jamie Joseph, Dave Rennie among contenders to take Wallabies coaching job
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Deep-sea explorers find lost warship from WWII Battle of Midway
01:54

Qantas makes aviation history with 19-hour commercial flight, the world's longest
00:30

‘You’re dead’ - Queensland abattoir may face criminal probe after abusing horses before they're slaughtered

Wairoa police station and officer's home shot at