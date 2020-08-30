TODAY |

Melbourne woman fined for hosting five-year-old's birthday party

Source:  AAP

Some 192 people have been fined for breaching coronavirus restrictions in Victoria, Australia, including a woman who held a birthday party for a five-year-old.

Source: istock.com

Police found 12 adults and eight children when they went to a house in the Latrobe area, in Melbourne.

The woman who organised the party was fined.

Police also fined seven youths holding a house party in Warrnambool and a Hawthorn woman who was found parked in St Kilda.

She had told the officer she was looking for a supermarket to buy toilet paper but got lost.

Of the fines, 20 were for not wearing a face mask outside of the homes and 69 were for breaches of the 8pm-5am Melbourne curfew.


World
Australia
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
