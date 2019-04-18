Melbourne wife-killer Borce Ristevski locked up longer

Borce Ristevski's years of lies and silence about how he killed his Melbourne wife has earned him four more years behind bars.

Karen Ristevski Source: 1 NEWS

Victoria's Court of Appeal today ruled the 55-year-old's original maximum nine-year jail term for manslaughter was inadequate and re-sentenced him to 13 years.

Borce Ristevski still refuses to say what he did to his wife of 27 years at their Avondale Heights home in June 2016, before bundling her into the boot of a car and hiding the body at Macedon Regional Park.

Outside court, Ms Ristevski's younger brother, Stephen Williams, told journalists the result was as good as could have been given.

When asked what he had wanted, Mr Williams replied: "I wanted capital punishment to be brought back in but that was never going to happen".

Prosecutors had argued the killer deserved more time in jail for his years of silence and lies, and two out of three Court of Appeal judges agreed.

"Mr Ristevski did not simply maintain his right to silence, but took immediate and positive steps to avoid his crime being discovered," Chief Justice Anne Ferguson said today.

"This included concealing Ms Ristevski's body and engaging in an elaborate course of deception."

"Ms Ristevski should have been safe in her own home."

Borce Ristevski must now serve at least 10 years in prison before being eligible for parole. He has already spent 723 days in jail.

However, Justice Phillip Priest disagreed with his peers, saying he would have re-sentenced the killer to 12 years' jail with a non-parole period of nine.

Brendan Kissane QC, acting for the Office of Public Prosecutions, earlier told the court the original sentence, including six-years non-parole, failed to adequately reflect what the crime had done to Ms Ristevski's grieving family.

Her husband's dumping of the body and steadfast refusal to say how she died "indicates that something bad happened in the house", Mr Kissane argued.