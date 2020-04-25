TODAY |

Melbourne truckie who killed four police officers while tired and high to be sentenced

Source:  AAP

Truck driver Mohinder Singh is set to learn his fate for fatally striking four police officers on Melbourne's Eastern Freeway.

Kevin King, Joshua Prestney, Lynette Taylor and Glen Humphris were all killed in the line of duty. Source: Victoria Police

Singh was short on sleep and high on drugs when he crashed a 19-tonne semi- trailer into the officers who had pulled over Porsche driver Richard Pusey on April 22 last year.

Constable Lynette Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King, and constables Glen Humphris and Josh Prestney died at the scene.

Singh had been using and trafficking drugs in the lead up to the crash, and was "talking nonsense" about being chased by witches earlier that day.

Richard Pusey wearing a face mask at a court appearance. Source: Nine

The 48-year-old pleaded guilty in Victoria's Supreme Court to four counts of culpable driving causing death, three charges of drug trafficking and one of possessing drugs.

Const King's widow, Sharron MacKenzie, previously told the court her life had been reduced to an "ocean of tears and sleepless nights".

"I still feel the devastation and absolute heartbreak when I told my children their father and hero would not be coming home," she said.

"For the first time in my life I understood the feeling of choking pain - deep and utter despair."


Melbourne Porsche driver who filmed dying police officers muted by magistrate for interrupting in court

Sen Const Taylor's husband, Stuart Schulze, said he would never forget the "dreadful spectre" of three officers at his door that day.

Const Humphris' partner, Todd Robinson, said Singh took away the most important person in his life, while Const Prestney's brother,

Alex, said his sibling died "without dignity".

Singh is due to be sentenced by Justice Paul Coghlan today.

