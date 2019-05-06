TODAY |

Melbourne toddler dies after consuming mother's liquid nicotine, coroner finds

AAP
More From
World
Crime and Justice
Australia

A Melbourne toddler died after consuming his mother's liquid nicotine while her head was turned.

The child, who cannot be named for legal reasons, died aged 19 months last June after consuming the substance his mother had poured into bottles of vape juice as she tried to quit smoking, the Coroners Court was told today.

She had turned around to put some of the bottles away at their northwestern suburban home before finding one of them in her child's mouth.

The woman washed out the boy's mouth and called an ambulance but he died in hospital 11 days later.

Coroner Phillip Byrne said it was not a case of neglect but a "momentary lapse of vigilance" by the child's mother.

He noted the child was much loved and well cared for, and his family were shattered by what had happened.

Everything possible had been done to save the boy's life, Mr Byrne added.

The mother had imported the liquid nicotine from the US 18 months earlier and was mixing it with vape juice in an attempt to quit smoking.

It is illegal to buy or sell liquid nicotine in Australia.

Mr Byrne will hand down his findings into the boy's death at a later date.

The inquest has received submissions from health experts and the Australian Tobacco Harm Reduction Association about whether liquid nicotine should be legalised.

A file image of a courtroom.
A file image of a courtroom. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
World
Crime and Justice
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:02
The 38-year-old's family have confirmed the death and are gathering in Wellington.
'I could foresee the fall' - Robbie Magasiva speaks about tragic death of brother Pua
2
The ship could be seen moving close to the bank before veering away, barely missing it and other boats nearby.
Watch: Mammoth cruise ship narrowly avoids smashing into Venice esplanade
3
GoFundMe says former Wallaby’s campaign violated its terms.
Israel Folau has right to express 'dopey' opinions, Barnaby Joyce says
4
Someone in the VIP stand allegedly said to Leoshina Mercy Kariha,"You're black and ugly – disgusting”.
Tonga's national beauty contest embroiled in more controversy amid claim PNG contestant was racially abused
5
Sadness and alcohol concept.
Heavy drinkers going cold turkey for Dry July could prove fatal - addiction specialist
MORE FROM
World
MORE
Millions of people were already on edge after yesterday’s powerful 6.4 quake.

Cracked roads, water off as California towns recover from earthquake
Police set up a cordon in Clover Park after a firearms incident.

Worried, scared and frustrated: South Auckland dealing with string of shootings
01:39
GoFundMe says former Wallaby’s campaign violated its terms.

Israel Folau has right to express 'dopey' opinions, Barnaby Joyce says
00:30
The ship could be seen moving close to the bank before veering away, barely missing it and other boats nearby.

Watch: Mammoth cruise ship narrowly avoids smashing into Venice esplanade