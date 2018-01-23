Melbourne teen hurt in violent carjacking was trying to rescue her dog

A Melbourne woman has been left with facial and leg injuries after trying to rescue her dog during a violent carkjacking.

Taylor Hall, 18, from Skye in the city's southeast, stopped at a collision at Frankston on Monday night when three or four people got out of a stolen Nissan X-Trail and stole her Renault convertible.



During a desperate bid to recover the pet she sustained injuries after being dragged along the road by her car, police said.



"A young woman is badly injured, it potentially could have been a lot more serious," acting Superintendent Simon Humphrey said according to the Herald Sun.



"Clearly she wasn't going to just let this occur without trying to retrieve her dog."



The Nissan involved in the crash earlier rammed police cars at Seaford.



The offenders stole Ms Hall's car before dumping it a short time later and stealing a gold Volkswagen Golf, which has not been found.



"Five vehicles rammed, two police cars rammed, two pursuits over several hours ... it was extremely dangerous behaviour," Supt Humphrey said.



"We treat (the offenders) as very dangerous and we would ask the public to do the same."



One of the men involved in the carjacking is of Caucasian appearance and was wearing a white baseball cap and black t-shirt, while another is thought to have a neck tattoo.



Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton was confident officers would quickly "round them up".



A 35-year-old Seaford woman left behind when the Nissan crashed into police cars was arrested and is set to be charged with motor vehicle theft.

