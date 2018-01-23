 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Melbourne teen hurt in violent carjacking was trying to rescue her dog

share

Source:

AAP

A Melbourne woman has been left with facial and leg injuries after trying to rescue her dog during a violent carkjacking.

A group of men stole an 18-year-old’s convertible yesterday, dragging her from the vehicle after she stopped at a crash scene.
Source: Nine

Taylor Hall, 18, from Skye in the city's southeast, stopped at a collision at Frankston on Monday night when three or four people got out of a stolen Nissan X-Trail and stole her Renault convertible.

During a desperate bid to recover the pet she sustained injuries after being dragged along the road by her car, police said.

"A young woman is badly injured, it potentially could have been a lot more serious," acting Superintendent Simon Humphrey said according to the Herald Sun.

"Clearly she wasn't going to just let this occur without trying to retrieve her dog."

The Nissan involved in the crash earlier rammed police cars at Seaford.

The offenders stole Ms Hall's car before dumping it a short time later and stealing a gold Volkswagen Golf, which has not been found.

"Five vehicles rammed, two police cars rammed, two pursuits over several hours ... it was extremely dangerous behaviour," Supt Humphrey said.

"We treat (the offenders) as very dangerous and we would ask the public to do the same."

One of the men involved in the carjacking is of Caucasian appearance and was wearing a white baseball cap and black t-shirt, while another is thought to have a neck tattoo.

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton was confident officers would quickly "round them up".

A 35-year-old Seaford woman left behind when the Nissan crashed into police cars was arrested and is set to be charged with motor vehicle theft.

Some media outlets have reported Ms Hall's dog has been recovered safe and well.

Related

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:26
1
The pair will tie the knot at St George’s Chapel in Windsor later this year.

Another royal engagement! Princess Eugenie to wed just months after Prince Harry

2
Thunderstorm over Napier.

Ominous images show severe thunderstorms hitting Napier with warnings now issued for Auckland

00:43
3
Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced her government would be scrapping the targets brought in by National.

Watch: 'Lazy, dumb, government' – Bill English slams Labour's decision to abolish the Better Public Service targets

4
According to a Government report, petrol prices across the country may not be reasonable.

High sulphur petrol batches damage Auckland vehicles

00:25
5
Startling CCTV footage has been released of the children escaping to the family's van outside their home.

Watch: The moment captive Turpin children are rescued from California 'house of horrors'

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm 2018

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:14
A ferocious thunder and lightning storm passed over Hawke's Bay this afternoon.

Watch the amazing moment lightning bolt hits breakwater at Napier Port

A ferocious thunder and lightning storm passed over Hawke's Bay this afternoon.


01:17
Jacinda Ardern announces government inquiry in mental health and addiction services

Watch: Jacinda Ardern announces major government inquiry into mental health and addiction services - 'Too many still have unhappy stories to tell'

The PM admitted that services are currently stretched to the limit.

03:12
Eugenie will marry Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel in Windsor in spring.

Latest on Princess Eugenie’s royal engagement from 1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Joy Reid

Eugenie will marry Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel in Windsor in spring.

00:43
Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced her government would be scrapping the targets brought in by National.

Watch: 'Lazy, dumb, government' – Bill English slams Labour's decision to abolish the Better Public Service targets

Jacinda Ardern has announced her government would be scrapping the targets brought in by National.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 