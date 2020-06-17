TODAY |

Melbourne teen allegedly stabbed to death, six teens face court

Source:  AAP

Three teenagers charged over an incident that left a 15-year-old boy dead have been released on bail, but three more will spend the next few days in custody.

A teenager was stabbed to death in Melbourne. Source: Nine

Solomone Taufeulungaki was fatally stabbed yesterday during a brawl in Deer Park, in Melbourne's west.

Six boys, aged between 13 and 16, are each facing single charges of affray and violent disorder.

It's alleged the six teens "used unlawful violence with a common goal or intention ... to cause injury to another person".

None of the accused boys can be identified because of their age.

They each faced a Children's Court on Wednesday afternoon.

Prosecutors did not oppose bail for three of the boys, aged 14, 15, and 16.

Strict conditions were imposed, including a curfew, that they not associate with any of their co-accused or prosecution witnesses.

It was also ordered that they not threaten, harass or incite violence against any other person, including on social media.

The three other boys are set to make applications for bail next week.

The youngest, aged just 13, will apply on Tuesday, while two aged 14 will apply on Wednesday.

The magistrate indicated a possibility that more people could be charged over Solomone's death.

No one has been charged with directly causing his death.

Veteran homicide detective Sol Solomon was in court for all six matters.

