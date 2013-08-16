 

Melbourne siege gunman shot dead after opening fire on police, cops investigate terror link

AAP

Fears of a terror link to a shootout which has left two men dead and three police officers injured in Melbourne's southeast will be addressed by Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and the state's top cop.

Mr Andrews and Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton are expected to address media at 10.30am today.

Police were called to the Buckingham Serviced Apartments in Bay Street at Brighton on yesterday afternoon following reports of an explosion.

When they arrived, they found a man apparently shot dead in the foyer and began efforts to negotiate with the gunman in one of the apartments who was alter shot dead in an exchange of gunfire.

The Herald Sun reports that the armed man was known to counter-terror authorities as a "low-risk figure of interest" and was on parole.

However Victoria Police refused to comment on the intelligence last night.

Victoria Police Deputy Commissioner Andrew Crisp said the man spoken to by negotiators inside the building came out about 6pm and opened fire, hitting three police.

They returned fire and killed him.

Two male officers were taken to hospital for treatment while another was treated at the scene.

The Seven Network took a phone call in its Melbourne newsroom at 5.41pm from a woman who said she was in a hostage situation before man came on the line saying "This is for IS, this is for al-Qaeda".

Mr Crisp told reporters terrorism was "one line of inquiry" but it was still early days.

"We are extremely concerned about terrorism. Whenever there is any incident overseas it causes us to question what major events we have running ... we are very attuned to the threat of terrorism here in Melbourne," he said.

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten wrote on Twitter that police "demonstrate their courage yet again" after the "horrifying news" from Brighton.

