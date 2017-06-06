 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Melbourne siege: Details on gunman's terror background revealed

share

Kimberlee Downs 

Australia Correspondent

One person was killed and three police officers were injured in the siege, which has been declared a terror attack.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Kimberlee Downs

Crime and Justice

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:09
1
'There is a role to reduce the cost for some,' Paula Bennett tells Seven Sharp.

Primary school tells 10-year-old girl with period to stay home, public health researcher says

01:05
2
The Lions coach is renowned for a direct and physical style of play - and he's clearly sick of everyone asking about it.

Watch: 'I don't want to have to f***** keep defending myself!' – fuming Gatland curses under his breath after stoush with UK press

3

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:53
4
John Plumtree had no good news to offer about the fitness of the Hurricanes skipper.

'It's bad news for the All Blacks' – Hurricanes assistant paints a grim picture of Dane Coles being fit to face the Lions

00:38
5
The All Blacks legend showed his players how it's done in a game of touch at Eden Park today, ahead of tomorrow's match with the Lions.

Watch: He's still got it! Tana Umaga gets down and dirty with Blues players during touch rugby match, pulls off nifty short ball

01:09
'There is a role to reduce the cost for some,' Paula Bennett tells Seven Sharp.

Primary school tells 10-year-old girl with period to stay home, public health researcher says

A sociologist says a young girl was sent home because her school didn't have a sanitary disposal unit.


00:14
Hoseah Partsch is now in the top 11 of The Voice Australia after singing 'Sorry Seems to be the Hardest Word' in the first live show.

Watch: Kiwi student's soulful rendition of Elton John classic earns him a spot in top 11 on The Voice Australia

"Getting through to next week is just a blessing," wrote Hoseah Partsch after the show.

01:05
The Lions coach is renowned for a direct and physical style of play - and he's clearly sick of everyone asking about it.

Watch: 'I don't want to have to f***** keep defending myself!' – fuming Gatland curses under his breath after stoush with UK press

Are constant questions about Warren Gatland's supposed "Warrenball" playing style pushing the Lions coach to the edge?

01:24
Hilary Barry reckons the past should be forgotten, but Breakfast colleague Jack Tame doesn't blame the visitors for bringing it up. Again.

'Let it go!' – why can't Lions rugby fans and the press forget Tana Umaga's 2005 tackle on Brian O'Driscoll?

Hilary Barry reckons the past should be forgotten, but Breakfast colleague Jack Tame doesn't blame the visitors for bringing it up. Again.


00:43
Greenpeace is protesting the Trump administrations' decision to pull out of the Paris Climate Change Agreement.

Greenpeace activists scale crane near Parliament to protest visit of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson

They have been up there in heavy rain for about an hour.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ