Melbourne 'Scientologist' admits to defacing memorial for murdered comedian - 'An attack on feminism'

A Melbourne comic has revealed he is the person charged with defacing a makeshift memorial to slain comedian Eurydice Dixon.

Eurydice Dixon. Source: Supplied

Andy Nolch, 31, made the admission on his Facebook page overnight.

"I've been charged by the cops," he wrote. "Sometimes you have to do wild things to raise awareness".

Mr Nolch was attacked on Facebook by other social media users after the charges were laid.

Andy Nolch. Source: Facebook

The site where Ms Dixon’s body was found was vandalised by offensive graffiti attacking feminism and promoting anti-vaccination messages days after Ms Dixon was found raped and killed on June 13.

Mr Nolch, a self-proclaimed Scientologist and former comedian, said he was guilty and stated that he planned on getting caught.

He explained to The Age that this was not a personal attack.

“This was purely an attack on feminism, on mainstream media for hijacking a vaccine-causing issue and turning it into a men are bad, women’s rights issue,” he said.

He describes himself as a blogger "exposing the kinky truth".

"Find out about government corruption, aliens, conspiracy theories, spirituality and much much more," he says in his Facebook description.

Police say they arrested a 31-year-old Bulleen man on Thursday last week over the offensive markings painted around the memorial.

They were discovered on June 18, the morning of a planned vigil, painted on the soccer pitch where mourners had placed flowers and tributes in honour of the murdered 22-year-old.

Fire crews had to use high-pressure hoses to remove the paint and the public vigil went ahead, with thousands turning out to pay their respects to the aspiring comedian.

Police at the time vowed to catch those responsible.

Mr Nolch is charged with criminal damage, offensive behaviour and offensive graffiti and has been bailed to face court on August 10.

Ms Dixon was killed on her way home from a comedy show at the Highlander Bar in the CBD on June 12.