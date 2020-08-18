Melbourne to remain under lockdown with easing to some restrictions as case numbers drop

Melbourne will remain under coronavirus lockdown until at least October 26 but some restrictions will be eased from next Sunday.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews. Source: Getty

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says stage four restrictions will remain in place but from September 14, the nightly curfew will start an hour later at 9pm, instead of 8pm, and run until 5am.

People living alone can nominate a friend or family member who can visit them and two hours of daily exercise will be allowed, including "social interactions" such as having a picnic at a local park or reading a book at the beach.

Further restrictions could be eased from September 28 and the government will consider lifting the curfew entirely from October 26.

"We can't run out of lockdown. We have to take steady and safe steps out of lockdown to find that Covid normal," Mr Andrew said today.

Victorians were warned earlier today that daily coronavirus cases might not be low enough by mid-September, raising the prospect of more months under lockdown.

Your playlist will load after this ad

University of Melbourne modelling says based on current levels of social distancing, the 14-day case average was likely to be around 63 cases by September 17.

"With so many cases in the community, re-opening at this point will risk a resurgence, undoing all of the gains achieved from lockdown," the modelling released by the state government overnight concluded.

If that happened, restrictions could be "reimposed and last much longer".

"Keeping Stage 4 restrictions until case numbers are low enough to safely reopen will enable all Victorians to get back to Covid-normal, faster," the modelling said.

Yesterday, Victoria's 14-day case average was 116.

Today, it recorded 63 new cases and five more deaths.

The announcement comes as Victorian police have charged a protester with assault after an officer suffered cuts to the head during an anti-lockdown rally in Melbourne.

Another seven people have been charged with breaching Covid-19 directions after about 200 gathered at the Shrine of Remembrance and Albert Park today.

Violent scuffles between protesters and police broke out resulting in police arresting 17 people and handing out more than 160 fines.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"Despite all the warnings, it was disappointing to see individuals turn out to protest in the city today, putting the lives of Victorians at risk," a police statement said

A photographer at the scene says a man punched officers at the city's Shrine of Remembrance before being fitted with a mask and handcuffs.

Later at Albert Park, police reportedly surrounded a group of about 30-50, pushing some to the ground.

Some of the demonstrators carried placards with anti-government sentiments and at one stage were singing the national anthem.

Before today, police confirmed they had arrested four men in connection with the planned Freedom Day rally.

Those arrests followed the well-publicised arrest of a pregnant Ballarat woman over allegations of a separate rally planned there for today.