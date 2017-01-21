 

Melbourne rampage accused likely to face multiple murder charges

The man accused of Melbourne's Bourke St massacre is likely to soon face multiple murder charges, with five people dead and at least two still fighting for their lives.

Dimitrious "Jimmy" Gargasoulas, 26, had surgery on Saturday for a gunshot wound he sustained when police stopped his alleged deadly drive into lunchtime crowds on Friday.

Isaac Tupou and his cousin Tevita Mahina ran onto the road to try and stop the crazed driver.
Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton says Victoria Police are still waiting for the go-ahead to interview him, and he will face "multiple" murder charges as soon as they do.

Three adults and two children, a three-month-old baby and 10-year-old, were killed when the accused, who was on bail at the time for assault, allegedly deliberately drove into people in the heart of Melbourne.

Thalia Hakin, 10, Jess Mudie, 22, Matthew Si, 33, a three-month-old baby and a 25-year-old man died.

The 26-year-old man who deliberately ran down pedestrians in Bourke Street Mall was already known to police and on bail.
More than 30 were injured with 15 remaining in hospital, two in a critical condition.

'Fear death toll will rise'

"They are critical. They're in a very, very serious condition," Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews told reporters.

"The fear is of course that the death toll from this evil act will rise."

Thousands of Victorians and visitors laid flowers in Bourke St on Sunday as families paid tributes to their loved ones.

The Jewish community in St Kilda East held prayers for Thalia and all the other victims, praying for a speedy recovery for the injured.

A three-month-old boy is the latest to die, and there is still grave concern for at least four people who were hit on Friday.
Federal MP Michael Danby and local state MP David Southwick were there, telling reporters the community was deeply shocked by the tragedy.

Girl's life 'robbed by some crazed person'

Thalia, whose scout troup were also there to pay respects, should have been returning to Beth Rivkah Ladies College in a few weeks, the MPs said.

"I think all Victorians can identify... with a girl who was going into grade five, her life all in front of her, robbed by some crazed person," Mr Danby said.

The alleged attacker has been apprehended by police after the shocking incident in the central city.
Mr Si was a devoted husband and a loving father, brother and son, his wife Melinda said in a statement.

They had just finished lunch together in the city, and parted to go to their respective offices, when he was struck and killed.

"The family would like to thank everyone who helped Matt at the scene and did their best to save him," Ms Si says.

Tributes paid to 'our dearest daughter and sister'

Ms Mudie's family wrote a tribute letter that was released to media: "To our dearest and most badass daughter and sister, Jess. You are always up to do everything and are such bright bubble of joy. "

Gargasoulas had been driving erratically around Melbourne after allegedly stabbing his brother, who is also in hospital, much earlier that morning.

The accused was well known to police and had been bailed on an assault charge just five days before Friday, when he was due to attend court.

Mr Andrews said bail laws would be reviewed following the attack.

Malcolm Turnbull labels incident a 'shocking tragedy'

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull joined Mr Andrews and laid a wreath at the memorial site on the steps of the old GPO in the mall.

"The loss of fellow Australians in such a shocking, wanton, criminal attack is a tragedy," Mr Turnbull told reporters.

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten said an "evil, murderous hoon" had attacked one of Melbourne's iconic places.

A tax deductible fund has been set up to help the families of victims who died as a result of the attack, with the Victorian and federal governments putting in $100,000 each.

A public vigil is being planned for tonight at Federation Square.

