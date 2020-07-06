Melbourne quarantine hotel guards wore PPE incorrectly, nurses claim

Security guards incorrectly wore personal protective equipment while working in Victoria's hotel quarantine program, according to two nurses involved.

Source: 1 NEWS

"Jen" joined the program in mid-April and worked mainly at the Park Royal Melbourne Airport.

She told the state's hotel quarantine inquiry yesterday it was "very obvious" that training in personal protective equipment wasn't widely available to staff.

"I saw a lot of mostly security guards, for example, constantly wearing the same gloves throughout their shift, going and making themselves a coffee without their gloves on, using their phone, things like that," Jen said.

"Always wearing the same gloves, wearing their masks so their nose was hanging out or it (the mask) was underneath their chin. That was constantly seen."

Another nurse of 20 years, Michael Tait, began working in quarantine hotels on March 29 - the first day of the program.

He worked mainly at the Crown Metropol and Crown Promenade but did a shift at Crowne Plaza and at the Rydges on Swanston, one of two hotels where outbreaks occurred.

"I saw security guards with their masks down underneath their chin, eating their lunch with gloves on," Mr Tait told the inquiry.

Mr Tait also observed a hotel guest that had tested positive to Covid-19 in the hotel lobby "without gloves or a mask on".

Jen said the Park Royal hotel had between 20 and 300 guests at any given time and three or four general nurses and a mental health nurse.

Three levels of the hotel were used for quarantining returned overseas travellers, while one remained open to the public.

The nurse said there was no isolated entry to the hotel for the public.

"They would use the same lifts that the quarantine guests would come through," Jen said.

She said duties for the nurses included calling quarantined guests to see if they had coronavirus symptoms and to check on their welfare.

'You didn't really have to do much. Sometimes you had to get a can of Coca-Cola from the vending machine for the guests."

Jen told the inquiry Department of Health and Human Services staff treated guest who were vulnerable or had health issues as problematic.

She said a man who was threatening suicide was told by a DHHS staff member that they "need to stop threatening suicide just so they can get a cigarette".

Another hotel guest, who suffered severe pain from endometriosis, was unable to access traditional Chinese medicine to help with pain management.

After raising her concerns, Jen said she was no longer given shifts in hotel quarantine.

It earlier was revealed 99 per cent of the state's current cases are attributable to outbreaks at the Rydges on Swanston and Stamford Plaza hotels.

At the time of the outbreaks, there were very few other cases in Victoria.

In late May, 19 Victorians had died from the virus.