Melbourne Porsche driver, accused of berating dying officer in crash that killed four, granted bail

A Porsche-driving mortgage broker charged with outraging public decency for telling a policewoman "amazing, absolutely amazing" as she died after a Melbourne crash has been granted bail.

Richard Pusey (wearing face mask). Source: Nine

Richard Pusey will stand trial in Victoria's County Court on that charge and three others - drug possession, reckless conduct endangering serious injury and reckless conduct endangering life.

Prosecutors say the 42-year-old filmed the aftermath of the crash on the Eastern Freeway at Kew on April 22 which killed four officers.

He's accused of telling Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor: "There you go. Amazing, absolutely amazing" as she groaned in agony.

"All I wanted was to go home and have my sushi and now you've "f***ed my f***ing car," Melbourne Magistrates Court was told Pusey said before leaving the scene in a passing vehicle.

He is not accused of causing the crash.

He was urinating beside the freeway and was not hurt when a truck crashed into four officers dealing with Pusey after he was pulled over for allegedly speeding at 149km/h.

Const Taylor, Senior Constable Kevin King, and constables Glen Humphris and Joshua Prestney, died at the scene.

Acting for Pusey, Dermot Dann QC previously did not dispute the Porsche driver filmed the scene and said "horrible things".

But Dann argued this did not amount to a charge of outraging public decency.

Charges including failing to render assistance after the crash, perverting the course of justice and destroying evidence were dismissed earlier this week.

Pusey was granted bail in Melbourne Magistrates Court today. It was his second bail attempt.

The allegations against him include the installation of a $6000 device in his car designed to prevent its speed being measured.

Police earlier told the court Pusey displayed "incredible disregard" to the safety of others on the road, citing allegations he drove at 300km/h and boasted about it.

Senior Constable Aaron Price said Pusey was a "manipulative, controlling man" who harassed and verbally abused people when he didn't get his way.

He was previously accused of threatening a Westpac employee over a loan dispute and making threats to kill over an unpaid water bill.

Neither of these alleged incidents resulted in charges.

Magistrate Donna Bakos agreed to bail Pusey, citing factors including onerous conditions in custody due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Broader court delays also mean he faces a wait of between two-and-a-half and three years before standing trial.

Bakos said Pusey had stable accommodation, family support, and noted his wife had agreed to report any bail breaches to police.

The man cannot drive, and must abide by a curfew and undergo mandatory psychiatric treatment.

Pusey was originally slapped with more than a dozen charges.

Seven of these - including dangerous speeding, behaving in an offensive manner and possessing an anti-speed measuring device - will be transferred to the County Court alongside the trial charges.