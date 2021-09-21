Melbourne police brace for third day of construction protests

Melbourne is preparing for the third straight day of construction protests.

There were scenes of massive disruption yesterday, as around 2,000 people defied the public health orders.

They clogged one of Melbourne’s major motorways, marching against mandated vaccinations for the construction sector.

62 people were arrested, and 3 police officers were injured.

Shane Patton, the state’s Chief Police Commissioner, warned that at least 500 officers would be deployed today, and they’ll be using different tactics.

“You're not going to be welcomed with open arms, I can assure you of that,” he said.

“The only guarantee I can give you is that we will act swiftly, and we do everything we can to prevent that occurring.”

There’s also been widespread speculation that not all who were demonstrating yesterday were from the construction sector.

“We know from what we have been monitoring that people are being encouraged to put on high-viz gear, to put on workwear, to come in under the cover of a crowd.”

Victoria’s Premier Daniel Andrews described the recent protests as ugly, unlawful, and unacceptable.